authID and Berify Selected for Retail Age Verification Platform Deployment Across Secured Government Facilities and Commercial Health & Fitness Locations

authID’s biometric identity capabilities enable compliant retail transactions while preventing access by underage buyers

DENVER, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID (Nasdaq: AUID), a provider of biometric identity authentication solutions, today announced it has been selected to support the initial deployment of retail kiosks distributing age-restricted products within government-secured facilities and controlled contractor environments in the United States. The technology will be integrated with the Berify.me platform to enforce identity and age verification while securing user engagement and compliance workflows.

A manufacturer client required a scalable method to comply with U.S. age-restricted product regulations, reduce liability exposure, and prevent unauthorized access to regulated products. Federal and state regulations impose strict penalties for underage sales, including fines and potential license suspension, making automated and auditable compliance increasingly important.

Traditionally, age verification responsibilities fall to retail personnel, which can introduce human error and liability risk. Operating within the Berify platform stack, authID provides an automated identity and document verification solution designed to remove these risks while maintaining a streamlined consumer experience.

Key capabilities include:

High Accuracy — Automated validation confirms IDs are legitimate and untampered while matching the physical credential to a live user through biometric verification, reducing human error in the transaction process.

Compliance and Auditability — The platform generates secure, non-repudiable transaction logs documenting the verification event, supporting vendor compliance programs and regulatory audits.

Privacy Protection — authID uses a privacy-preserving public-key architecture that avoids storing biometric images, reducing data retention risk and regulatory exposure.

In the initial deployment phase, kiosks have been placed in multiple secured government and contractor-operated facilities where controlled access environments require verified identity prior to purchase. The Berify.me platform embeds authID’s biometric and document verification capabilities into lightweight kiosk systems designed for rapid deployment with minimal infrastructure overhead.

In addition to these controlled environments, Berify and its partners are expanding deployment into the commercial health, wellness, and longevity sectors. Over the next phases, biometric kiosks and automated vending systems integrated with Berify.me are planned for rollout across more than 5,000 locations, including fitness centers and health-focused retail environments. These systems are designed to support compliant distribution of age-restricted products such as supplements, peptides, and other regulated wellness goods by verifying consumer age and identity at the point of sale prior to transaction authorization.

“The regulated product market represents significant compliance complexity for manufacturers and distributors,” said Daniel Kang, CEO of Berify. “We selected authID because it provides highly accurate biometric identity assurance that integrates seamlessly with our platform, enabling secure transactions while protecting both consumers and brands.”

Berify focuses on connecting physical products to digital identity and engagement layers, allowing brands to verify consumers, manage compliance, and create secure customer experiences. authID’s identity assurance capabilities enhance Berify’s user interface and compliance architecture.

“This implementation demonstrates a meaningful real-world application of biometric identity verification in retail,” said Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID. “Automating age and identity validation promotes responsible access control while reducing operational risk for providers of regulated products.”

The automation of identity verification improves transaction efficiency and accuracy, expanding potential use cases across retail, financial services, digital commerce, and other regulated industries. Following the initial deployments, additional implementations are expected across broader commercial channels.

About authID Inc.

authID® (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises “Know Who's Behind the Device™” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user's identity, leveraging a 1-in-1-billion False Positive Rate for the highest level of assurance, coupled with industry-leading speed and privacy-preserving technology. Our IDX platform secures the distributed workforce of employees and contractors, while enforcing authorization and accountability for AI agents. By creating a biometric root of trust for each user, authID stops fraud at onboarding, prevents account takeover, detects and stops deepfakes, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, frictionless, and most accurate user identity experience in the industry. For more information, visit www.authID.ai.

authID Investor Relations

investor-relations@authID.ai

About Berify

Berify is a platform connecting physical products to secure digital identity and engagement systems for brand protection, compliance, and consumer experience. Through patented technologies, Berify enables brands to verify consumers, manage product authenticity, capture data insights, and deliver secure interactions across regulated markets.

For more information, visit www.berify.io.