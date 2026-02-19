Sequel Med Tech and Senseonics Launch Transformative Combination of twiist™ and Eversense® 365

MANCHESTER, N.H. and GERMANTOWN, Md., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequel Med Tech, LLC , a company developing transformative drug delivery technologies, and Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SENS), a medical technology company focused on long-term, implantable Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced full availability of the twiist™ Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System integrated with the Eversense® 365 CGM system across the U.S.

Powered by Tidepool, twiist is the first AID system compatible with Eversense 365, the world’s only one-year CGM. This powerful combination is a significant leap forward for the diabetes community, offering a transformative solution for long-term diabetes management by significantly reducing the burden of frequent sensor changes and re-pairing while maintaining exceptional CGM accuracy.

“As the first AID system to integrate with a year‑long CGM, twiist expands the options available to people with diabetes,” said Joanna Mitri, M.D., M.S., Chief Medical Officer at Sequel. “People deserve choice and technology that fits the realities of their lives. Our goal is to provide a system that supports the many different ways individuals and care teams approach diabetes every day.”

In combining the precision of the twiist insulin delivery system with the unmatched longevity of Eversense 365, Sequel and Senseonics are enhancing diabetes management by offering more tools to manage diabetes care, supporting glucose control, increased convenience, and greater flexibility.

“Diabetes doesn’t take days off, so the technology I use can’t either,” said Paris Hicks, a person living with type 1 diabetes. “Using twiist with Eversense 365 means fewer disruptions, more confidence, and a system that actually works for the way I live. I really appreciate how easy managing my diabetes has been with this combination.”

“National availability of Eversense 365 with twiist marks an important next phase of our journey,” said Brian Hansen, Chief Commercial Officer of Senseonics. “It adds to the growing momentum behind Eversense 365, which is designed to provide reliable glucose data over longer periods of time in order to reduce the daily burden people with diabetes often face. By pairing this groundbreaking CGM with an advanced insulin delivery system, users can spend less time managing devices and more time focusing on their lives.”

Sequel is committed to offering people with type 1 diabetes greater flexibility and choice in managing their diabetes. Those who use twiist can personalize their diabetes management by choosing between two compatible CGM partners: Senseonics’ Eversense 365 or Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus sensor, depending on their personal preferences and needs.

Integration with Eversense 365 is an important milestone as it is the only long-term CGM system available, offering 365 days of uninterrupted, reliable glucose readings. It is the most accurate CGM in low glucose ranges where errors can have the greatest impact on patient safety and treatment decisions123.

The combination is now being used in real-world care settings and is broadly available for people with type 1 diabetes in the U.S.

About twiist

The twiist™ Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System supports confident, flexible diabetes management designed to fit real life. As the first automated insulin delivery system that directly measures the volume of insulin delivered with every microdose, twiist combines adaptability, accuracy, and precision to achieve a breakthrough in type 1 diabetes management.

twiist offers the flexibility to address individual dosing needs by automatically adjusting basal insulin delivery via the twiist Loop™ algorithm (based on the diabetes community-driven Tidepool Loop) using real-time CGM data, and offers unique features like activity presets, the widest4 glucose target range, and the ability to edit carb entries or meal timing. twiist is underpinned by its proprietary iiSure™ Technology which includes checkpoints to help ensure accurate insulin delivery and detect potential blockages up to nine times faster than other pumps5. twiist is cleared for people ages six and up with type 1 diabetes, available with a prescription. For important safety information, please visit twiist.com/safety. For additional details visit www.twiist.com.

About Sequel Med Tech

Headquartered in Manchester, N.H., Sequel Med Tech, LLC is developing the next generation of transformative drug-delivery advancements. Sequel’s approach is to look at disease management holistically to advance systems that make living with disease simpler and easier for all. Its FDA-cleared innovation, the twiist® Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) system, integrates novel technologies to reimagine insulin delivery and sets a new standard for drug delivery. Sequel is bringing the latest developments in science and technology to help drive more accessible drug delivery. For more information, visit sequelmedtech.com and twiist.com .

About Eversense

Eversense 365 is developed by Senseonics and, as the only implantable CGM available, offers patients a truly differentiated CGM experience, providing One Year of exceptionally accurate monitoring with minimal interruptions. It benefits endocrinologists and care teams by offering their patients confidence in decision making, long-term peace of mind and enhanced quality of life with just one CGM. The unique approach also allows people to overcome common frustrations and interruptions experienced with traditional, short-term CGMs, so that patients can focus on managing their diabetes and not their CGM.

The Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems are indicated for continually measuring glucose levels for up to 365 days for Eversense® 365 and 180 days for Eversense® E3 in persons with diabetes age 18 and older. The systems are indicated for use to replace fingerstick blood glucose (BG) measurements for diabetes treatment decisions. Fingerstick BG measurements are still required for calibration primarily one time per week after day 14 for Eversense® 365 and one time per day after day 21 for Eversense® E3, and when symptoms do not match CGM information or when taking medications of the tetracycline class. The sensor insertion and removal procedures are performed by a health care provider. The Eversense CGM Systems are prescription devices; patients should talk to their health care provider to learn more. For important safety information, see https://www.eversensediabetes.com/safety-info/.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. ("Senseonics") is a medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics' CGM system Eversense® 365 and Eversense® E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.

Sequel Media Contact

Greta Gustafson

Highwire PR

sequel.med.tech@highwirepr.com

Senseonics Media Contact

Tim Stamper

FTI Consulting

Tim.Stamper@senseonics.com / Eversense365@FTIConsulting.com

Senseonics Investor Contact

Jeremy Feffer

LifeSci Advisors

investors@senseonics.com

