Study Finds AI Is a Priority for Software Testing Teams, but Confidence Hinges on Accuracy and Reliability

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leapwork announces the results of a study examining how software teams approach AI in testing and what determines confidence in its use.

The study shows broad optimism about AI’s role in testing. Most organizations now view AI as a priority for their future testing strategy. At the same time, the findings reveal a clear reality for teams responsible for quality across critical systems. Confidence in AI driven testing depends on accuracy, reliability, and the ability to keep tests current as applications change.

Testing places unique demands on AI. Errors carry real business risk, and fragile tests or slow updates can quickly erode trust in results. As a result, while momentum around AI in testing is strong, many teams apply it carefully, guided by the maturity and stability of their existing automation.

Leapwork’s study gathered responses from more than 300 software engineers, QA leaders, and IT decision makers at large and midsize organizations worldwide. Key findings include:

Strong AI momentum in testing

88% of respondents said AI is a priority for their organization’s future testing strategy, with 46% rating it as critical or high priority

80% said AI will have a positive impact on testing over the next two years

65% said they currently use or explore AI across one or more testing activities, though only 12.6% use AI across key test workflows today



Accuracy and stability shape confidence

54% cited concerns about accuracy and quality as factors that hold back broader use of AI in testing

Tests that break too often, difficulty automating flows across systems, and the time required to update tests ranked as the top reasons teams struggle to automate more testing

45% said it takes three days or more to update tests after a change in a critical system



Manual effort remains a major constraint

On average, only 41% of testing is automated today

71% said test creation slows their teams down the most, followed by test maintenance at 56%

54% cited lack of time as a barrier to adopting or improving test automation



“It is no longer a question of whether testing teams will leverage agentic capabilities in their work. The question is how confidently and predictably they can rely on it,” said Kenneth Ziegler, CEO of Leapwork. “Our research shows teams want AI to help them move faster, expand coverage, and reduce effort, but accuracy remains table stakes. The real opportunity lies in applying and integrating AI alongside stable automation, so teams gain speed and scale without sacrificing trust in outcomes.”

The findings point to a clear opportunity for organizations expanding AI use in testing. Teams that pair AI capabilities with strong, reliable automation foundations are better positioned to scale testing with confidence as systems evolve.

To view the Leapwork 2026 AI and Test Automation Study, visit: www.leapwork.com/resources/ai-testing-survey .

About Leapwork

Leapwork is an AI powered test automation platform that helps enterprise teams deliver continuous quality across complex applications, APIs, and data driven systems. With a visual, model based approach and built in AI capabilities, Leapwork enables teams to build, maintain, and scale automated tests with accuracy, transparency, and control. Learn more at leapwork.com .

Contact:

Kevin Wolf

kevin@tgprllc.com