Asia Broadband Announces Silver-Backed Token Pre-Registration Now Open and Launch of New GoldAxis Wallet

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that pre-registration is officially open for the Company’s newly minted AABBS silver-backed digital token. Additionally, AABB’s new next-generation non-custodial GoldAxis Wallet is now available for immediate download, marking a major acceleration in the Company’s vertically integrated precious metals and digital asset strategy.

The Company recently completed the minting of over 1.4 Million 1 gram AABBS tokens backed by $5 Million in physical silver bullion holdings accumulated directly from AABB’s expanding mining operations over the past several years. With approximately half of AABB’s quarterly production consisting of silver, combined with its Etzatlan, Mexico, processing facility now operating with increasing throughput, the Company is well positioned to materially scale both silver output and digital asset backing capacity. The current market price of each AABBS token is approximately $2.48 USD.

See the links below to access the AABBS silver-backed token pre-registration and the GoldAxis Wallet app downloads. Pre-registration participants will receive priority onboarding access and early acquisition details:

https://asiabroadbandinc.com/aabbs-silver-backed-digital-token-pre-registration/

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/goldaxis/id6756679854

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.goldaxis

Silver fundamentals continue to strengthen amid persistent global inflationary policies, accelerating renewable energy demand, and growing industrial consumption. Market trends, including expanding EV battery applications and advanced technology manufacturing, are driving structural long-term demand growth for silver.

AABB began accumulating silver bullion two years ago in anticipation of launching AABBS, mirroring the successful model previously implemented with its gold-backed digital AABBG token. The Company believes this strategic timing positions AABBS at the intersection of rising silver demand and growing investor interest in asset-backed digital currencies.

The newly released GoldAxis Wallet enhances the Company’s digital infrastructure, allowing users to securely store silver-backed and gold-backed tokens, view real-time balances, monitor transactions, and execute transfers within an integrated blockchain environment. The upgraded wallet architecture is designed for growth to support feature additions, increasing transaction volumes and expanding global user adoption.

“Long-term macroeconomic conditions continue to align favorably for silver,” stated Chris Torres, President and CEO. “With production increasing, bullion reserves accumulated and infrastructure in place, we believe AABB is entering a powerful growth phase as we launch our silver-backed token and expand our digital asset ecosystem.”

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold and silver holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its own proprietary AABB Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

Contact the Company at:

General Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com Token Support: support@aabbgmine2token.com Company Websites: www.asiabroadbandinc.com

www.aabbgmine2token.com

www.goldenbaboons.com

Phone: 702-744-4785

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.