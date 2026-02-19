Komprise Accelerates Agentic AI With Serverless Compute for Unstructured Data

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komprise, the leader in analytics-driven unstructured data management, today announces Komprise AI Preparation & Process Automation (KAPPA) data services, a first-of-its-kind serverless compute offering for unstructured data.

Unstructured data is hard to leverage and process for AI, as it is spread across NAS, cloud and SaaS and has rampant quality issues. Fast, accurate metadata extraction is intrinsic to making unstructured data searchable, governable, and useful for AI by giving structure and identifying traits to the data. Yet IT organizations must often customize metadata extraction and data preparation for AI to meet unique requirements for security, departments and their respective industry.

ETL and other traditional approaches of data processing via pre-built connectors and plug-ins are time-consuming to create, inflexible, and costly to update. With KAPPA, you can create custom data services to meet any requirement in just hours, not months. This serverless compute offering for unstructured data allows IT and data experts to focus on the per-file function without having to provision or manage the infrastructure to process the operation across large datasets.

For instance, a research director in healthcare may want to read custom metadata headers from medical DICOM files for tagging, apply ERP project tags to files, mask PII, import sensitive data labels and integrate project context from other platforms such as Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELNs). In another industry example, a media and entertainment company may want to tag files with specific EXIF metadata from digital media assets.

KAPPA data services make the process of defining custom actions simpler and faster. IT and data experts simply insert a few lines of code for the requested actions per file into a data operation field. Komprise then performs the steps to execute the custom action across a specified dataset as part of a broader AI workflow or data management plan. Enterprises can now execute metadata enrichment across petabytes with just a few lines of code.

Key Features

Easy definition and customization of data services: With KAPPA functions, you can focus on the file operation with a few lines of Python while Komprise handles the complexities of scaling and executing the instructions across large data sets and infrastructure.

With KAPPA functions, you can focus on the file operation with a few lines of Python while Komprise handles the complexities of scaling and executing the instructions across large data sets and infrastructure. Global search and curation: KAPPA functions apply enriched metadata tags into the Komprise Global Metadatabase service so they are searchable and discoverable across all your hybrid storage silos. Komprise Deep Analytics is a rich search and query interface for users to find the right data and orchestrate AI workflows using Komprise Smart Data Workflows.

KAPPA functions apply enriched metadata tags into the Komprise Global Metadatabase service so they are searchable and discoverable across all your hybrid storage silos. Komprise Deep Analytics is a rich search and query interface for users to find the right data and orchestrate AI workflows using Komprise Smart Data Workflows. Built for autonomous agentic AI data orchestration: The autonomous execution of multiple AI tasks in agentic AI requires parallelism in data orchestration. Agentic AI can directly invoke KAPPA functions for their data needs. For example, an airline may have a customer service AI agent that first tags all files for a journey with its reservation number using a KAPPA function.

The autonomous execution of multiple AI tasks in agentic AI requires parallelism in data orchestration. Agentic AI can directly invoke KAPPA functions for their data needs. For example, an airline may have a customer service AI agent that first tags all files for a journey with its reservation number using a KAPPA function. Customizable setup and lifecycle management: Komprise will automatically manage specified pre- and post-processing for the KAPPA workflow, such as spinning up a cloud AI service prior to processing and decommissioning it when the data service is complete.

Komprise will automatically manage specified pre- and post-processing for the KAPPA workflow, such as spinning up a cloud AI service prior to processing and decommissioning it when the data service is complete. Reusable library of data services: Komprise and its partners are developing a library of reusable data services which users can easily configure for their specific requirements.





“Enterprises are realizing that the unstructured data that has been piling up for decades is now a goldmine for AI, but it’s incredibly hard to tap into,” said Kumar K. Goswami, co-founder and CEO of Komprise. “Since nearly every enterprise has unique needs, KAPPA data services deliver a nimble, serverless compute architecture for custom metadata enrichment at scale.”

“Valuable metadata including embedded information from media asset management tools and contextual enterprise-specific metadata which are key for AI are lost when files are stored,” said Aaron Cardenas, CEO of P1 Technologies. “Kappa data services allows us to enrich file metadata and customize it to our clients’ needs with incredible ease and speed, while also conforming to their security models. This new functionality from Komprise is making a tremendous difference in the outcomes of our projects.”

Availability

Komprise AI Preparation & Process Automation (KAPPA) data services are currently in an early access program for customers. To learn more visit: Komprise.ai/KAPPA

About Komprise

Komprise connects unstructured data management with AI through a unified platform. With Komprise Intelligent Data Management, enterprise IT can easily analyze, migrate, transparently tier and manage the lifecycle of petabytes of file and object data across hybrid environments. Organizations gain full visibility across silos to optimize storage, backup, ransomware and cloud costs. Komprise Smart Data Workflows and the Komprise Global Metadatabase unlock rich unstructured data context and governed access for AI. www.komprise.com.

