Teads to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 5, 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teads Holding Co. (NASDAQ: TEAD), announced today that the company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5, 2026, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that same day to discuss the company’s results and business outlook.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-497-9071 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8727. A replay will be available three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-660-6853, or for international callers, 1-201-612-7415. The passcode for the live call and replay is 13757587. The replay will be available until March 19, 2026.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.teads.com/. The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.

Teads Holding Co. (“Teads”) (Nasdaq: TEAD) is the omnichannel outcomes platform for the Open Internet, driving full-funnel results for marketers across premium media. With a focus on meaningful business outcomes for branding and performance objectives, Teads drives value with every media dollar by leveraging predictive AI technology to connect quality media, beautiful brand creative, and context-driven addressability and measurement. One of the most scaled advertising platforms on the Open Internet, Teads is directly partnered with more than 10,000 publishers and 20,000 advertisers globally. The company is headquartered in New York, New York with a global team of around 1700 people in 30+ countries.

