HERNEST Launches Spring Collection Focused on Texture, Craft, and Calm Living for Modern Homes

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HERNEST has launched its Spring Collection, unveiling a new lineup of furniture and décor that centers on texture, softened forms, and material-driven design. The release reflects a broader shift in modern interiors toward spaces that feel calm and personal, without relying on bold colors, dramatic statements, or perfectly matched styles.

This philosophy has long guided HERNEST. For years, the brand has focused on thoughtful details—fluted surfaces, architectural forms, and tactile materials—to reinterpret modern furniture in a way that feels warm, enduring, and livable. Collections such as Rolf and Valborg have become signature designs, loved by homes that value both character and comfort.

HERNEST designs furniture with a focus on function, craftsmanship, and restraint. The Spring Collection builds on that foundation, introducing richer wood tones, tactile fabrics, and material contrasts that add depth without overpowering a room.

New Arrivals That Lead with Texture

The Renata Collection puts texture front and center through a coarse, travertine-inspired finish that adds depth and character. Rooted in the idea of finding serenity in imperfection, the collection pairs tactile surfaces with stone, oak, and metal accents to create a calm, refined presence. Built for everyday living, Renata delivers the look of carefully selected materials while remaining durable and easy to maintain.





Spring Highlights from HERNEST

Finnley Collection: Inspired by Roman fluted columns, the Finnley Collection is defined by shallow vertical grooves and refined structural detailing. One of HERNEST’s best-selling bedroom designs, Finnley now expands into a full bedroom offering, including bed frames, nightstands, and dressers. The collection is available in multiple wood tones, making it easy to adapt to different spaces and interior styles.





Kaden Collection: A classic mid-century modern design, Kaden features tapered legs, crisp lines, and warm cherry wood tones. The collection works comfortably across different interiors while remaining practical for everyday use.





Expanded Sofa Selection: HERNEST’s widened sofa reflects a more relaxed, coastal-inspired approach to everyday living. The updated lineup features softly curved silhouettes and tactile upholstery, with options in bouclé white, olive green, and cocoa tones. Designed for daily use, the sofas balance comfort, style, and practicality for busy households.

Vintage-Inspired Accents: These pieces bring a sculptural layer to the Spring Collection. Standout designs include the Tulipan Sideboard, which features carved tulip-shaped detailing. The Silas Dining Table features a sculptural half-barrel base and concentric arc-shaped supports, creating a balanced and distinctive profile. The Neci Side Table completes the lineup with an octagonal form, carved oval detailing, and a gently recessed top, making it a versatile accent for a range of spaces.

Coordinated Décor: The Spring Collection also introduces a range of coordinated décor. New additions include dinnerware, rugs, accent lamps, sculptural vases, and wall mirrors, all designed to pair naturally with HERNEST furniture for a cohesive home update.





Spring Availability and Seasonal Update

To mark the season, HERNEST is offering a Spring Sale that includes select new arrivals from the collection. For homeowners seeking to refresh their space or make thoughtful updates, the Spring Collection embodies the brand’s conviction that good design does more than simply fill a room. Through texture, material, and proportion, HERNEST continues to demonstrate how small, considered details can shape the way a home feels and is lived in.

Media Contact：

Contact Person：Tiffany Dan

E-Mail: partnership@hernest.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/529bd5e6-434e-4907-8de2-9a239d5ea6f4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4ba0d3c-8d0d-41bc-a757-9b1679af9854

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd015877-ffa5-4c88-8443-9007fdcb89e0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec924533-29ed-4e12-88dd-8bebff0e773b