Labviva AI Procurement Solutions Help Research Universities Navigate Rising Costs and Funding Cuts

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labviva , the leading provider of life sciences procurement and inventory management software solutions, today announced it is offering its AI-native procurement platform to research universities worldwide. As universities navigate sustained pressure from federal funding constraints, rising supply costs, and increasing operational complexity, Labviva addresses a critical need for procurement efficiencies that protect the financial health of research programs while accelerating the pace of scientific discovery.

Modernizing Research Procurement for a Constrained Funding Environment

Research universities are operating in one of the most challenging environments in decades: indirect cost recovery is tightening, supply prices remain volatile, and procurement teams are expected to do more with fewer resources. Recent findings from Deloitte’s 2025 Global Chief Procurement Officer Survey underscore this reality, highlighting automation, data-driven decision-making, and supply resilience as top priorities for procurement leaders across sectors.

For universities, these priorities translate directly into the lab. Manual purchasing processes, fragmented supplier data, and limited inventory visibility create hidden costs that compound over time and divert resources away from research and toward administration. Several R1 universities--including the top 3 out of 5 recipients of National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding--already trust and rely on Labviva to automate their procurement processes, driving efficiencies and cost savings across laboratory operations.

Labviva addresses these challenges by enabling a more automated, integrated approach to life sciences procurement. The platform connects purchasing, inventory management, and supplier data into a single workflow, allowing institutions to standardize processes while maintaining flexibility at the lab level.

"We see significant opportunity in the university lab operations space, where institutions face mounting cost pressures and funding uncertainty that can bring R&D to a halt," said Kleida Martiro, Managing Director, Glassing Ventures. "Labviva addresses a clear pain point by consolidating fragmented purchasing, automating manual processes, and enabling data-driven decision-making. Their ability to drive operational efficiency without disrupting researcher workflows is both compelling and critical for adoption and sticky retention in this market."

Turning Procurement Data into Operational Leverage

Labviva’s Purchasing Platform and Inventory Management System (IMS) are designed to address long-standing gaps in transparency and control that drive unnecessary R&D spend. By integrating with existing e-procurement systems, Labviva allows universities to modernize procurement without disrupting established financial or compliance frameworks.

Universities using Labviva can:

Increase automation across source-to-pay workflows, reducing manual effort and administrative overhead for both procurement teams and lab staff

Improve price and supplier visibility, enabling better purchasing decisions and more effective use of negotiated contracts

Strengthen supply continuity, as AI-driven recommendations surface alternate products and suppliers when availability or pricing changes

Translate spend data into insight, supporting budgeting, compliance reporting, and long-term sourcing strategy





These capabilities align with Deloitte’s finding that organizations achieving higher levels of procurement automation and analytics maturity consistently outperform peers in cost control and operational resilience.

“At Labviva, we believe procurement should enable science, not slow it down,” said Siamak Baharloo, CEO of Labviva. “By reducing manual work and improving access to clean, actionable data, we help universities protect research momentum even as external pressures increase. The goal isn’t just savings - it’s continuity, agility, and smarter operations.

About Labviva

Labviva applies a scientific lens to procurement, automating the complex sourcing and purchasing requirements of modern life science laboratories. Through its AI-powered SaaS platform, Labviva provides researchers with sophisticated tools for real-time purchasing, inventory management, and direct access to its global marketplace - the “Amazon” of R&D lab supplies and chemicals. By participating in the Labviva ecosystem, suppliers gain a competitive edge through fully digitalized catalogs, targeted product promotions, and robust performance analytics. Labviva is trusted by the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotech, and academic research institutions to ensure regulatory compliance, supply chain resiliency, and operational efficiencies that reduce costs and accelerate the science of life. To learn more about how Labviva accelerates the science of life, visit www.labviva.com .

