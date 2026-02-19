New study reveals key factors to Canadian workplace health and happiness, increasing employee productivity and business growth

MONTREAL, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Sodexo Canada released the results of its Workplace Wellness survey conducted by Leger, alongside Sodexo’s latest global whitepaper, Healthy Places + Happy People. Together they address the decade-long stagnation of productivity growth in advanced economies, compelling organizations to reassess what drives employee resilience and performance at a time when workplace health, happiness, and productivity are at a critical juncture.

The last five years have been challenging for both employers and employees. Rising costs, declining well-being and employee disconnection have left many organizations stretched. Globally, the study finds nearly half (48 per cent) of employees are grappling with burnout, and only one in five (21 per cent) reporting feeling engaged, costing an estimated US$438 billion in 2024. By integrating a supportive culture, health-focused spaces, and data-driven insights, organizations can reduce absenteeism, strengthen engagement, and unlock significant productivity gains.

Global findings consistently show a strong correlation between employee health, happiness, and business success – with well-designed workplaces and people-centric services emerging as central factors. They demonstrate that happy employees are 13 per cent more productive.

Canadian survey results support these findings, revealing the majority of employed Canadians feel positively about their workplace health and happiness, with 58 per cent rating their overall physical and mental health as good or excellent. Yet, 3 in 10 describe their overall well-being as only fair, and 1 in 10 report it as poor or very poor. Nationally, residents of Quebec stand out with 21 per cent rating their health and happiness at work as excellent, compared to just 14 per cent in the rest of Canada.

Johanne R. Bélanger Sodexo Canada CEO said:

"We know that healthy places and happy people drive employee productivity and business growth. Well-being must be at the centre of workplace design and management. Workplaces must evolve. As a leader in designing dynamic workplace experiences that adapt in real time, Sodexo is creating conditions where people thrive, businesses grow, and communities benefit."

Key drivers of resilience and productivity identified in the global whitepaper include personal job satisfaction, healthy meeting culture, and supportive leadership. A majority of Canadian respondents (84 per cent) do feel their employer supports their health and happiness through workplace design, services, or culture. Those under 55 are significantly more likely to report feeling strong support (44 per cent vs. 33 per cent over 55).

Half of Canadian respondents (48 per cent) say job security and stability have the greatest positive impact on their health and productivity. Over a third (37 per cent) cite flexible work arrangements, while about a quarter highlight a supportive work culture (26 per cent), social interaction with colleagues (24 per cent), and opportunities for growth and learning (22 per cent). Globally, two fifths of employees (42 per cent) want to return to the office to spend more time with colleagues.

Environmental factors also play a critical role. Global whitepaper research, reinforced by Canadian survey data, concludes that a low-noise environment, clean air, comfortable temperature, natural lighting, proper workspace equipment or seating, opportunities for movement, and access to nutritious food all contribute to workplace well-being. Supported by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) and its WELL Building Standard, case studies show measurable gains, including higher reported productivity, reductions in sick leave, and improved satisfaction.

To help employers gauge overall health and happiness, Sodexo has developed the Workplace Experience Index, combining IWBI’s environmental expertise with SHAPE’s well-being science. This tool measures and enhances 41 drivers of well-being across two dimensions, Healthy Workplaces and Happy People, and three tiers of impact: personalized support for employees, practical insights for teams, and strategic guidance for employers. Using it to design dynamic workplace experiences that promote healthy places and happy people can enhance employee resilience and business productivity.

Survey Methodology

A survey of 891 employed Canadians was completed online between October 10-12, 2025, using Leger’s online panel. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/-3.3%, 19 times out of 20.

About Sodexo Canada

Sodexo is the leader in Food and Services, shaping better everyday experiences at every moment in life: work, heal, learn and play. With its services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. Sodexo has been recognized as a top employer in Canada for the past eight consecutive years.

Key figures – Sodexo Canada

2025 Canadian Workplace Well-Being Award

2025 Hamilton-Niagara’s Top Employers

2024 Canada’s Greenest Employer

2024 Women in Governance Parity Certification | Platinum Level

2024 FORTUNE’s Most Admired Companies

2024 Dow Jones Sustainability Index

2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies 2024 Workplace Pride Advocate Award Index

20+ Years Gold Certification Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations (PAIR)

RE 100 Achievement (renewable energy) for scope 2 emissions in 2021

1 million consumers served daily

6000 employees

Media contact:

Contacts Media

Dave Bennett

Xposure PR

905.339.6668

dave@xposurepr.com Media

Stéphanie Aubin

+1 514-402-1839

Stephanie.aubin@sodexo.com



