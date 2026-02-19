Volatus Aerospace Inc. Announces Investor Briefing on Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy and Operational Readiness in Sovereign Uncrewed Systems and Provides Corporate Update

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV: FLT | OTCQX: TAKOF | FSE: ABB) (“Volatus” or the “Company”), a Canadian-controlled aerospace and defence platform delivering dual-use uncrewed systems, aerial intelligence, and mission-critical operational services, today announced it will host a virtual investor briefing to discuss Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy and its implications for Canada’s aerospace and uncrewed systems development.

The session will provide investors with a structured overview of the Strategy’s Build–Partner–Buy framework and the evolving policy environment supporting domestic industrial capability.

From Strategy to Execution

Volatus believes implementation of the Strategy will increasingly favor companies that demonstrate:

Established regulatory approvals

Operational experience in complex airspace

Deployed industrial and secure infrastructure

Government and defence-aligned program execution

Institutional governance and capital readiness



Over the past several years, Volatus has developed regulated aerospace operations across Canada and internationally, invested in industrial expansion initiatives in Québec, supported Government of Canada and NATO-aligned stakeholders, and established remote operations infrastructure for mission-critical environments.

“Sovereign capability requires more than ambition, it requires operational execution,” said Glen Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of Volatus Aerospace Inc. “We believe Canada’s Strategy will increasingly favor companies with accredited infrastructure, platforms already operating in regulated environments, and demonstrated execution, and we look forward to discussing how Volatus aligns with that direction.”

The briefing will provide investors with greater clarity on how Volatus’ operating model aligns with Canada’s long-term sovereign capability framework.

Webinar Details

Date: Monday, February 23, 2026

Time: 4:00 PM Eastern Time

Format: Live virtual presentation with Q&A

Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TMe8P3w7TdmKZqf-eirZMQ#/

Briefing Agenda

The session will include:

Overview of Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy

Analysis of the Build–Partner–Buy framework

Discussion of sovereign capability priorities, including uncrewed and autonomous systems

Volatus’ positioning across manufacturing, remote operations infrastructure, approvals, and capital readiness within Canada’s sovereign uncrewed systems strategy

Perspective on industrial readiness, infrastructure deployment, and regulatory execution

Q&A session

Corporate Update

In support of its commitment to aligning employee incentives with long-term shareholder value, Volatus Aerospace has issued a total of 5,607,030 stock options and Restricted Share Units (RSUs) to all 136 full-time employees of the organization and certain directors, board advisors, and officers under its approved stock option and RSU plans. The grants vest over a period of up to three years and are intended to support retention, performance alignment, and long-term value creation.

“These initiatives reflect our unwavering commitment to our employees, who bring extensive expertise in defence, aviation, business, and engineering to drive our success,” said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. “By aligning employee incentives with our long-term strategic objectives and shareholder interests, we reinforce a performance-driven culture while maintaining financial discipline. Our leadership team remains focused on executing our growth strategy and delivering sustainable value to all stakeholders.”

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace is a global provider of integrated dual-use aerial solutions for commercial and defence applications, leveraging both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS). The Company serves industries including oil and gas, utilities, healthcare, and public safety. Volatus’ mission is to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and resilience through real-world, scalable aerial technologies.

