Zscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences. Details for each event are as follows:
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco
Monday, March 2, 2026
Jay Chaudhry, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Rubin, Chief Financial Officer
2:35 p.m. PT (5:35 p.m. ET)
Loop Capital Markets 2026 Investor Conference in New York
Tuesday, March 10, 2026
1x1 Investor Meetings
Stifel 2026 NYC Technology One-on-One Conference in New York
Tuesday, March 10, 2026
1x1 Investor Meetings
2026 Cantor Global Technology & Industrial Growth Conference in New York
Wednesday, March 11, 2026
1x1 Investor Meetings
Wells Fargo 2026 Software Symposium in Menlo Park
Wednesday, April 8, 2026
1x1 Investor Meetings
Sessions that offer a webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Zscaler Investor Relations website at https://ir.zscaler.com.
