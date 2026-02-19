Zscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences. Details for each event are as follows:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco

Monday, March 2, 2026

Jay Chaudhry, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Rubin, Chief Financial Officer

2:35 p.m. PT (5:35 p.m. ET)

Loop Capital Markets 2026 Investor Conference in New York

Tuesday, March 10, 2026

1x1 Investor Meetings

Stifel 2026 NYC Technology One-on-One Conference in New York

Tuesday, March 10, 2026

1x1 Investor Meetings

2026 Cantor Global Technology & Industrial Growth Conference in New York

Wednesday, March 11, 2026

1x1 Investor Meetings

Wells Fargo 2026 Software Symposium in Menlo Park

Wednesday, April 8, 2026

1x1 Investor Meetings

Sessions that offer a webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Zscaler Investor Relations website at https://ir.zscaler.com .

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) is a pioneer and global leader in zero trust security. The world’s largest businesses, critical infrastructure organizations, and government agencies rely on Zscaler to secure users, branches, applications, data & devices, and to accelerate digital transformation initiatives. Distributed across more than 160 data centers globally, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform combined with advanced AI combats billions of cyber threats and policy violations every day and unlocks productivity gains for modern enterprises by reducing costs and complexity.

Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Relations Contact:

Pavel Radda

press@zscaler.com