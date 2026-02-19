Unison Supports Large Federal Agency Program with Bulk Contract Modifications to Comply with New RFO Guidance

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unison, the leading provider of AI acquisition and contract writing software for federal agencies, today announced a significant operational milestone supporting a large federal agency program. The agency leveraged Unison’s Bulk Modification utility to issue more than 3,800 Indefinite Delivery Vehicle (IDV) contract modifications for vendor signature, enabling rapid compliance with newly issued Revolutionary FAR Overhaul (RFO) guidance.

Unison’s automation software enabled the agency to execute contract changes at enterprise scale without drafting thousands of individual contract actions, significantly reducing manual effort for the acquisition workforce while ensuring consistency across major IDV vehicles.

“Federal acquisition teams are being asked to respond quickly to new guidance while managing increasingly complex contracts,” said Reid Jackson, CEO of Unison. “Unison delivers value by giving agencies access to commercial technology that automates change at scale, executes consistently across thousands of actions, and reduces administrative workload so contracting professionals can spend more time focused on the mission.”

This success highlights how Unison’s products enable federal agencies to:

Rapidly operationalize new policy and regulatory guidance

Issue large volumes of contract actions efficiently and consistently

Reduce manual effort, risk, and cycle time with automation software

Modernize enterprise contract administration for major contract vehicles

The outcome reflects the growing need for automated contract administration capabilities across large enterprise federal acquisition programs, where changes in policy or regulatory requirements can drive high-volume updates across vendor populations.

About Unison

Federal business runs on Unison. Trusted by over 200,000 federal employees and government contractors, Unison's AI-driven software, domain expertise, and federal focus drive efficiency, transparency, and compliance. The company's AI-infused technology is designed to simplify complex business processes and acquisitions. From contracting to cost engineering and program management, Unison's products reach every corner of federal business. To learn more about Unison, please visit https://www.unisonglobal.com/.

