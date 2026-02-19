Agereh Strengthens Governance with Experienced Board and Executive Leadership Team

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agereh Technologies Inc. (“Agereh” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AUTO | OTCQB: CRBAF), a Canadian-based artificial intelligence and advanced technology company delivering AI-enabled platforms and sensor solutions to address critical challenges in the transportation industry, is pleased to reaffirm the strength of its Board of Directors and executive leadership team as the Company advances into its commercial growth phase.

Following its recent enterprise validation milestone and first commercial deployment, Agereh’s governance structure brings together deep expertise across technology commercialization, public markets, finance, and large-scale enterprise operations.

“This is a pivotal stage in Agereh’s evolution,” said Ken Brizel, CEO and Director of Agereh. “As we transition from product innovation to enterprise-scale deployment, we have intentionally assembled a board and management team with the experience to guide growth, ensure disciplined governance, and support long-term shareholder value creation.”

Board of Directors

Ken Brizel — CEO & Director

Mr. Brizel has held senior executive positions within both public and private corporations, consistently leading successful commercialization of advanced technology products. His experience spans RCA/GE/Harris, Lucent Technologies, Oplink Communications, LightPath Technologies, ACAMP, ColdCase, Mostek, and Star Semiconductor.

Jim Plumptre — Director

Mr. Plumptre brings more than 30 years of leadership in technology-driven organizations and international markets. He has held C-level positions in midcap companies and served as a senior diplomat for the Canadian Government.

Mike Plotnikoff — Director

Mr. Plotnikoff has extensive experience in the technology and telecom sectors, including as Founder and CEO of Lite Access Technologies. He has led numerous public company financings and brings expertise in corporate governance and growth strategy.

Tim Maddigan — Director

Mr. Maddigan is a veteran financier with significant experience raising capital for small-cap public and private companies in Canada.

Rosy Amlani — Director

Ms. Amlani previously served as CEO of ColdCase and CFO for ACAMP. With more than 20 years of experience in accounting, governance, and economic development, she has overseen over $200 million in Alberta-focused economic diversification investments. She is a Canadian CPA (Charted Professional Accountant).

Executive Management

Ken Brizel — Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Brizel leads Agereh’s strategic direction, product commercialization, and enterprise market expansion.

Joanna L. Hampton — Chief Financial Officer

Ms. Hampton brings more than 25 years of professional accounting experience. She oversees financial operations, regulatory reporting, and strategic planning, with a focus on disciplined governance and transparent financial leadership.

Strategic Alignment for Growth

Agereh’s leadership team combines deep expertise in artificial intelligence, advanced sensing technologies, capital markets, public company governance, and enterprise commercialization.

As the Company expands deployments of its unified intelligent sensing platform across transportation hubs and other large-scale environments, this governance structure is designed to support scalable growth, operational execution, and long-term strategic partnerships.

The Company believes that strong leadership and disciplined oversight are foundational as it builds recurring SaaS revenue, advances enterprise relationships, and expands its presence in intelligent transportation systems.

About Agereh Technologies Inc.

Agereh Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AUTO | OTCQB: CRBAF) is a Canadian-based artificial intelligence and advanced technology company delivering AI-enabled platforms and sensor solutions to address critical challenges in the transportation industry. By combining accurate data collection, predictive intelligence, and data-driven decision-making for transportation and infrastructure applications, Agereh continues to expand its portfolio with solutions designed to enhance efficiency, optimize operations, and enable the next generation of intelligent transportation systems.

