Yorbeau Resources Begins Exploration Program on its Beschefer, Selbaie West and Allard Properties in Northwestern Québec

MONTREAL, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB) (“Yorbeau” or the “Company”) commenced an exploration drilling program in January on its Beschefer and Selbaie West properties near the former Selbaie mine, as well as on the Allard property located southwest of the town of Matagami. The programs consist of approximately 2,545 meters of drilling on the Beschefer property, 2,100 metres on the Selbaie West property and 1,000 meters on the Allard property.

Beschefer Property

The Beschefer property is located 9 km southeast of the former Selbaie producer (historical production of 56.9 Mt @ 0.87% Cu, 1.85% Zn, 39 g/t Ag)1 and immediately east of the B-26 Zone currently being developed by Abitibi Metals Corp. and SOQUEM (13.0 Mt Indicated at 2.1% Cu Eq and 12.3 Mt Inferred at 2.2% Cu Eq)2,3 (Figure 1). The 2026 program aims to trace the B-26 Zone near surface and to test a series of induced polarization anomalies along the extension of the B-14 gold zone located approximately 2 km to the east. Drilling is currently underway, and results will be released as soon as they become available.

Selbaie West Property

Drilling on this property will begin once all required permits have been obtained. The objective of this campaign is to test the continuity of newly identified copper, zinc, gold and silver zones discovered over the past two years by SOQUEM (Figure 1) on the adjacent Wagosic property. The Selbaie West property is located less than 3 km west of Soquem’s recent discoveries on the Wagosic property (Hole 1338-25-087 cut a mineralized zone of 296.9 meters at 1.47% Zn, 0.20% Cu, 0.06 g/t Au and 18.3 g/t Ag)3,4 within the Selbaie horizon.

This horizon extends onto Yorbeau’s property for more than 9 km (see Figure 1). In 2008, Yorbeau completed a series of drill holes near the eastern boundary of the Yorbeau-SOQUEM properties and identified the Selbaie horizon, which returned several copper and zinc values. Additional results were obtained in the southwest portion of the property, possibly within the B-26 horizon. Furthermore, a 2012 drill hole (SW-12A) intersected a zone of more than 20 meters of disseminated mineralization containing copper and nickel values within a gabbro. The 2026 program includes drilling in this sector to assess the significance of this copper and nickel intersection.

_______________________________

1 Faure, S., 2012. Réévaluation paléo environnementale du complexe volcanique de Selbaie et de son potentiel métallogénique. Rapport, Projet CONSOREM 2011-08, 26p.

2 Abitibi Métals Corp., press release February 5, 2026

3 The mineral resource estimates and exploration results described above with respect to the properties of Abitibi Metals Corp. and SOQUEM are sourced from public disclosure by those companies as cited herein. The Company has not independently verified this information. The mineralization hosted on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's properties.

4 SOQUEM, press release October 20, 2025

Over the past 24 months, the area surrounding the former Selbaie Mine north of La Sarre has seen significant developments including the advancement of the B-26 Zone and the discovery of significant copper and zinc mineralization northwest of the Selbaie Mine by SOQUEM. Major exploration work, including more than 56,000 meters of drilling, is ongoing in the area.

Yorbeau holds a strategic land position neighboring these two projects. Based on Yorbeau’s geological interpretation, the host rocks of these deposits could logically extend for several kilometers within the boundaries of the Beschefer and Selbaie West properties (Figure 1). The Company plans to conduct additional work over the next 12 months on both properties.

Allard Property

The Allard property is located 30 km southwest of the town of Matagami within the western extension of the Casa Berardi corridor. Three drill holes were completed in January 2026 to test an induced polarization anomaly in the eastern sector and to follow up on drilling completed by Canamax in 1988 in the central sector.

The drill holes intersected multiple multi-meter sections of quartz veins containing pyrite and traces of arsenopyrite. Approximately one hundred gold assays are currently pending, and results will be released as soon as they become available.

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Laurent Hallé, P.Geo. (OGQ 388), Senior Exploration Consultant to Yorbeau, who is a “Qualified Person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Yorbeau Resources Inc.

Yorbeau Resources is a Canadian public company (TSX: YRB) active in gold and base metal exploration in Quebec, Canada. The Company is focused on securing a partner to further explore and advance its zinc and copper deposit at Scott Lake, near Chibougamau, Quebec (see Yorbeau’s National Instrument 43-101 compliant technical report dated December 6, 2017, titled “Technical Report on the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Scott Lake Project, Northwestern Québec, Canada,” available on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca). Yorbeau also has the necessary funds to explore its properties located in the Détour, Joutel and Selbaie areas of northwestern Quebec. These properties include the Beschefer property, which is adjacent to the B-26 base metal deposit currently being explored by Abitibi Metals Corp. and the Selbaie West property adjacent to SOQUEM’s Wagosic property, where base metal values are currently being intersected along the Selbaie mine horizon.

Additional information about the Company is available on its website at www.yorbeauresources.com.

