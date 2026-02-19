Salsify Powers AI-Driven Commerce at Enterprise Scale, Accelerating Customer Automation and Growth

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salsify , the Product Experience Management (PXM) platform empowering brand manufacturers, retailers, and distributors to win on the digital and agentic shelves, today reported that customers significantly scaled AI-driven automation across core commerce operations in 2025. This strong adoption of AI, coupled with disciplined operating execution, enabled Salsify to surpass the ‘Rule of 40’ in 2025, a top-tier benchmark for SaaS financial performance.

In 2025, Salsify customers automated over 768 million workflow tasks, a 50% increase year-over-year, and published more than 5 billion products across the global commerce ecosystem, representing 46% growth. These results reflect how enterprises are using automation and AI to improve product data quality while scaling operational throughput across increasingly complex commerce environments.

As rapid advances in AI reshape how product data is discovered, evaluated, and acted upon, these operational gains also lay important groundwork for emerging agentic commerce experiences. Brands have a new audience to serve: conversational AI assistants and autonomous agents that must be taught why and how to recommend their products. This requires a foundation of trusted, machine-readable product truth that cannot be reliably sourced through web scraping alone. Salsify’s platform is purpose-built to support this evolution by providing structured, governed, and continuously optimized product data that supports both today’s human-led shopping journeys and future agent-driven commerce.

"Agentic commerce is still early, but the ‘brilliant basics’ required for brands to win are already clear, " said Piyush Chaudhari, CEO of Salsify. "AI agents, whether assisting humans today or acting more autonomously in the future, depend on accurate, complete, and optimized product data. That is the problem Salsify has been solving for over a decade."

Financial Performance and Operating Discipline

Fueled by adoption of its AI-powered platform and trusted customer success teams, Salsify delivered strong financial performance in 2025.

30%+ EBITDA margin and historical profitability

95%+ gross loss retention, reflecting how deeply the platform is embedded in customers’ commerce operations

Over $250 million in cash and cash equivalents, with no debt



Together, these results position Salsify among top-tier SaaS businesses and underscore the durability of its platform as a critical component of any brand’s future-proof commerce infrastructure.

AI-Adoption Driven by Today’s Operational Needs

The October launch of the Salsify Intelligence Suite marks an important step in applying AI to solve long-term PXM challenges. Adoption has been driven by immediate, practical use cases to reduce manual effort, improve data accuracy, and increase team productivity. As a result, Intelligence Suite became the fastest-selling new capability in Salsify’s history.

In support of these operational use cases, Salsify invested more than $30 million in R&D innovation in 2025, delivering 170 unique product releases, including 66 driven directly by customer feedback, across three focus areas:

Operational Efficiency at Scale

Salsify continued to prioritize automation and simplification of the day-to-day work required to manage product data across complex commerce environments.

As teams face pressure to increase output without growing resources, Salsify’s automation and AI capabilities have become a critical lever for productivity.

Angie, Salsify’s AI-powered PXM assistant, was used by more than 450 customers to support over 6,000 conversations, helping teams navigate complex data mapping and configuration challenges.

increased to , a Automated tasks per active user grew 43% year-over-year , enabling teams to scale output without increasing headcount.

grew , enabling teams to scale output without increasing headcount. FeedbackIQ applies AI to GDSN error resolution, translating complex validation challenges into clear, actionable recommendations that significantly reduce manual troubleshooting.

"Intelligence Suite feels like a partner. It’s a time-saver and complete differentiator in the market. Our team was spending 20-30 minutes validating information for just one product; now we can do that in 5 minutes. We set up a complete product from scratch in one day; without Intelligence Suite that would have taken several days."

Liam Bucher, Director of Performance Marketing, Kerry Group

Global Network Expansion and Ecosystem Reach

Salsify also expanded the breadth and depth of its commerce network, extending the operational value of the platform across more channels, regions, and partners.

Nearly doubled the support for GDSN markets with the addition of seven new regions - Spain, Italy, Greece, the Czech Republic, Finland, Sweden, and Poland - driving a 57% increase in GDSN-published products.

with the addition of seven new regions - Spain, Italy, Greece, the Czech Republic, Finland, Sweden, and Poland - driving a in GDSN-published products. 106% growth in Enhanced Content adoption, supported by deeper analytics and performance insights.

in adoption, supported by deeper analytics and performance insights. New Direct Connections added to the Salsify network, expanding integration with major global retailers.

added to the Salsify network, expanding integration with major global retailers. 48.5% growth in products published to Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) channels through Salsify’s eCommerce platform connectors.

Amy’s Kitchen strengthened its brand presence across major retail channels while improving speed and confidence in product data syndication. As Senior Applications Engineer Michael Todd noted, “We trust the data there, and we’re confident in its accuracy — that means everyone can be better at their jobs.”

The Next Generation of Innovation: Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Site Analytics

Salsify also made targeted investments to prepare customers for emerging shifts in how product information is discovered, evaluated, and consumed.

AI Searchable Catalog Sites is designed to make structured product content easier for AI crawlers and large language models to interpret and index.

is designed to make structured product content easier for AI crawlers and large language models to interpret and index. New Site Analytics and Engagement dashboards allow customers to track site traffic and views, providing visibility into how digital catalogs are accessed and used across channels.

"With Catalog Sites, we can create a launch kit in just one hour, including all of the required data and visual assets...On a yearly basis, that’s a savings of 35 days’ worth of manual work."

Kübra Bülbül, Master Data Manager, VitrA

The most outstanding examples of customer performance, growth, and innovation from 2025 will be recognized at the upcoming Digital Shelf Summit.

For more information, visit www.salsify.com .



About Salsify

Salsify helps thousands of brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 140 countries win on the digital and agentic shelves. The company’s Product Experience Management (PXM) platform enables organizations to centralize all of their product content, connect to the commerce ecosystem, and automate business processes to deliver the best possible product experiences across every selling destination and agentic commerce opportunity.

Learn how the world’s largest brands, including Mars, L'Oreal, The Coca-Cola Company, Bosch, and ASICS, as well as retailers and distributors, such as DoorDash, E.Leclerc, Carrefour, Metro, and Intermarché use Salsify every day to drive efficiency, power growth, and lead the digital shelf. For more information, please visit: www.salsify.com .

