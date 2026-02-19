Wiztrust named among top French software products in G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards

Paris, France, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

"Being named Software of the Year is a strong recognition of the work of our teams and the trust of our clients. It affirms the tangible value that Wiztrust brings on a daily basis to communication professionals." said Raphaël Labbé, CEO of Wiztrust.

Strong positioning across G2 category grids

Beyond the Best Software Awards, Wiztrust also secures strong positions in several G2 category grids, reflecting the breadth and robustness of its product capabilities:

Online Newsroom – Wiztrust is ranked as a High Performer in the Online Newsroom grid, underlining the quality and reliability of its corporate newsroom features.

– Wiztrust is ranked as a High Performer in the Online Newsroom grid, underlining the quality and reliability of its corporate newsroom features. PR Analytics – Wiztrust is recognized as a High Performer in the PR Analytics grid, confirming the strength of its performance measurement and campaign reporting capabilities.

– Wiztrust is recognized as a High Performer in the PR Analytics grid, confirming the strength of its performance measurement and campaign reporting capabilities. Press Release Distribution – Wiztrust is also listed as a High Performer in the Press Release Distribution grid, demonstrating its effectiveness in multichannel news and disclosure distribution.

These positions show that Wiztrust is not only highly rated by users, but also competitive across the key functional areas that matter most to corporate communication and PR teams.

A multi-award-winning platform on G2

Wiztrust’s excellence is further validated by a series of G2 badges that underline both the quality of the product and the strength of its customer relationships and support. Among others, Wiztrust is recognized with the following badges:

Best Relationship – Enterprise

Best Support – Enterprise

Momentum Leader

High Performer

High Performer – Enterprise

High Performer – Mid-Market

Users Most Likely To Recommend

Best Support

These distinctions highlight Wiztrust’s ability to deliver a powerful, reliable platform for demanding enterprise environments, while maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction, support responsiveness, and long-term partnership quality.

A reference solution for corporate and financial communications

Wiztrust has established itself as the reference solution for listed companies and financial institutions seeking to professionalize and secure their corporate communications. Its all-in-one platform enables communication and IR teams to:

Manage and publish all corporate content within a centralized, branded online newsroom.

Distribute press releases, financial announcements, and corporate news across multiple channels and audiences.

Track performance, media pickup, and stakeholder engagement through advanced PR analytics.

Streamline workflows with a dedicated PR CRM to manage contacts, stakeholders, and outreach activity.

By combining newsroom, PR CRM, analytics, and distribution within one integrated solution, Wiztrust helps communication leaders gain time, consistency, and visibility, while strengthening trust with investors, media, and the broader market.

Attachment