Catheter Precision Announces Strategic Sale of Non-Core Assets to Strengthen Balance Sheet and Accelerate Electrophysiology Growth

FORT MILL, S.C., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK), a leader in advanced electrophysiology solutions, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to divest its atherectomy catheter technologies, including associated FDA approvals and patents, to a strategic acquirer.

Following a comprehensive portfolio review, the Company determined that monetizing these non-core assets enhances capital efficiency and sharpens focus on its high-growth electrophysiology platform.

Strategic Rationale

Focus our capital allocation on core cardiac arrhythmia technologies

Strengthened balance sheet

Simplified operating structure with enhanced strategic clarity





Transaction Highlights

Upfront cash payment following closing of $15,000

A 5% equity stake in the acquiring company with anti-dilution protection up to $5 million of additional equity capital being invested in the acquiring company

Ten-year royalty payments agreement on net sales: 1.5% baseline Increases to 3% on quarterly net sales above $5 million







Value Creation Framework

Small cash infusion

Potential long-term equity upside participation

Recurring revenue potential through performance-based royalties





Management believes the transaction positions the Company to accelerate execution across its electrophysiology product portfolio while maintaining exposure to future commercial success of the divested technologies.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is a U.S.-based medical device company advancing the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias through differentiated electrophysiology technologies developed in collaboration with leading physicians.

