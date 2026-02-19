Rubicon Organics Marks Cascadia Facility Grand Opening with Completion of First Harvest

New facility “Cascadia” increases Rubicon’s production capacity by an estimated 40%, allowing the company to capture more of its unmet demand domestically and for branded international sales

Having executed the facility ramp-up on time and on budget, Cascadia is now fully planted

Cascadia’s estimated production capacity is 4,500 kg of premium cannabis annually



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading premium licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling premium and super-premium cannabis products, is pleased to announce that it has completed the first harvest of cannabis from its new facility (“Cascadia”) in Hope, British Columbia.

“The first harvest at Cascadia is a significant operational milestone for Rubicon Organics and demonstrates our consistent operational execution,” said Margaret Brodie, Chief Executive Officer. “With the facility now fully planted, we’ve expanded Rubicon’s premium capacity by 40%, positioning us to meet strong demand for our premium cannabis in Canada and international medical markets.”

Since acquiring the facility in June 2025, the Company has prepared the site for commercial production through targeted capital investments, securing required licenses, commissioning the facility, and onboarding more than 30 operations team members. Capital expenditures at Cascadia included modifications to the facility layout and installation of new grow tables, both of which are expected to improve efficiency and increase annual production capacity. With Cascadia now fully planted, management anticipates the potential to further increase estimated annual production capacity over time as crop performance data is collected and selections from the Company’s world‑class genetics library are optimized. Initial harvests from Cascadia are expected to be monetized in Q2, with production quality projected to reach flagship‑brand standards by mid‑2026.

The Company will hold a grand opening event on-site at Cascadia today, February 19th to mark the milestone first harvest, bringing together employees and partners from government and industry who supported the project from acquisition through commissioning.

About the Cascadia facility

The Cascadia facility spans 47,500 square feet of purpose-built indoor capacity, and is equipped with advanced cultivation technology, supporting Rubicon’s strategy to expand its premium product offerings and increase supply to meet rising demand. The Company currently estimates annual production capacity of the Hope Facility to be up to 4,500 kgs.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics is the Canadian leader in certified organic and premium cannabis. With a vertically integrated model and strong national distribution, the company is scaling a house of trusted, high-performing brands including Simply Bare™ Organics, 1964 Supply Co.™, Wildflower™, and Homestead Cannabis Supply™.

The Company’s production base is anchored by its Pacifica facility (Delta, BC) and is now complemented by the acquisition and licensing of its Cascadia facility (Hope, BC), which will expand production capacity by over 40% and support future growth in both domestic and export markets. With proprietary genetics, award-winning products, and certifications enabling international distribution, Rubicon is positioned at the forefront of the premium cannabis segment.

As the Canadian market continues to evolve and global demand for high-quality cannabis increases, Rubicon Organics’ disciplined execution, brand equity, and consumer loyalty set it apart. The Company’s continued focus on premium quality, thoughtful innovation, and operational excellence has supported steady revenue growth and positive Adjusted EBITDA.

Rubicon Organics represents a rare combination of category leadership, operational strength, and long-term growth potential.

