EpicQuest Education Enters into Agreement to Offer its Graduate Foundational and Masters of Science in Management Programs Globally

TOLEDO, Ohio, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (Nasdaq: EEIQ), (“EpicQuest Education”, “EEIQ” or the “Company”), a provider of higher education for domestic and international students in the US, Canada and the UK, today announced that Davis University (“Davis”) recently entered into an Agency Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Veritas Global Uni (Pvt) Ltd. (“Veritas”) for it to be a non-exclusive recruitment agent for Davis’ online Masters of Science in Management Program and its Graduate Foundational Program.

“The Agreement enables students from diverse regions to overcome the high cost of higher education and earn a valuable graduate degree by studying online. This initiative plays an important role in supporting students to pursue meaningful and well-paying careers, a central tenet of our mission,” said Diane Brunner, President of Davis University. “The regions to be targeted by Veritas represent dynamic, rapidly growing higher education markets fueled by young populations, expanding middle classes and a strong demand for international degrees. We believe that since these graduate programs are designed to enhance employability, the opportunity to study from one’s home country will resonate with students across many regions.”

The Agreement stipulates global recruitment for these programs with focus on China, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, but it exempts Sri Lanka, for which the Company already has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with a separate party. The Agreement between Davis and Veritas stipulates that Davis is the sole academic authority and degree-granting institution for its online Masters of Science in Management and Graduate Foundational programs, while Veritas acts as the recruiting, enrollment and administrative services entity.

EpicQuest Education’s Strategy of Internationalization

EpicQuest Education believes that its collaborative programs for Davis University and EduGlobal College, its two owned and operated institutions of higher learning, are a key element of its internationalization strategy to expand its student enrollment and academic programming. The Company’s strategy provides enhanced globalized learning and enriched multicultural experiences that can help students reach their full potential and better prepare them for careers in the global economy. Further, EpicQuest Education’s strategic growth plan has increased its international student enrollment in recent periods which can lead to strong and sustainable financial results.

About Davis University

Davis University (“Davis”) was founded in 1858 and is a private career-training University located in Toledo, Ohio. Davis offers a specialized professional career training curriculum in numerous fields, and its mission is to provide marketable skills that enhance the employability of its graduates. Davis offers coursework flexibility to ensure program success as well as externship opportunities that provide its student population with real-world skill sets prior to graduation. In addition to offering numerous associates degrees, and a bachelor’s degree in business, Davis has agreements with several four-year US universities for ‘transfer pathways’ that pave the way for its associate degree students to gain admission with the ability to transfer earned course credits. It also has articulation agreements with several international schools for the transfer of credits to attend Davis. Davis is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission and the Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and Schools with programs authorized by the Ohio Board of Higher Education. For more information, please visit www.davisuniversity.edu/.

About EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited ("EpicQuest Education" or the "Company”) provides comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students seeking University degrees in the US, Canada and the UK. The Company owns and operates EduGlobal College, based in British Columbia, Canada, which focuses on English proficiency educational programming for students pursuing academic degrees. The Company operates and is a 70% owner of Davis University, a career training university located in Toledo, Ohio. In addition, the Company has a recruiting relationship with the Miami University Regional campuses, where it maintains residential facilities, a full-service cafeteria, recreational facilities, shuttle buses and an office for the regional campuses that provides study abroad and post-study services for its students; these facilities are not owned, maintained, operated or are a part of Miami University. The Company is also a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland (through The Education Group (London) Ltd) and Coventry University, both of which are located in the UK. EpicQuest Education recently established a wholly owned subsidiary, Gilmore Inv LLC (“Gilmore”), in Ohio, that will offer international educational programs related to kinesiology and recreation education. The Company also established a company in Ohio, SouthGilmore LLC that has been formed to organize sports-related entertainment projects, which is 40% owned by Gilmore. For more information, please visit www.epicquesteducation.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, the ability of Davis University to be successful in working with Veritas Global Uni (Pvt) Ltd. to achieve the goals as stated in the Agreement. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “should,” “indicate,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “point to,” “project,” “could,” “intend,” “target” and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Form 20-F and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC’s Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

Contacts:

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

+1 513-649-8350

info@epicquesteducation.com

Investor Relations:

Precept Investor Relations LLC

David Rudnick

+1 646-694-8538

david.rudnick@preceptir.com

Source: EpicQuest Education Group International Limited