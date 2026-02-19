net2phone Launches Integrated Communications for Hospitality Providers

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- net2phone , a global leader in cloud communications and customer-engagement solutions, today introduced an enhanced communications solution for the hospitality industry.

net2phone’s cloud-native voice, video, and messaging capabilities synchronize in real time with many popular property management system (PMS) platforms for unified reporting and streamlined workflows.

“We’re very excited to offer the hospitality industry an exceptionally powerful solution that will dramatically elevate the quality and efficiency of their operations,” said Jonah Fink, President at net2phone. “Through our solution, hoteliers benefit from fully integrated communications — driving enhanced staff productivity, more responsive and efficient workflows, and, ultimately, a better guest experience.”

Key benefits of the net2phone hospitality solution include:

Realtime PMS + cloud PBX integration: A live connection between the hotel PMS and net2phone’s cloud PBX keeps guest data, room status, billing, and call activity secure and aligned across front desk, housekeeping, and back-office teams.

Automated, guest-centric workflows: Guest events such as check-in, room changes, and check-out automatically trigger services including wake-up calls, voicemail setup, messaging, and phone access, enabling staff to focus on enhancing and personalizing the guest experience.

Accurate call accounting and billing integration: Call detail records flow seamlessly from the PBX to the PMS, applying flexible billing rules and posting charges directly to the guest folio for cleaner invoices and reduced revenue leakage.

Centralized control of voice services: Hotel staff across departments can manage room status updates, minibar charges, class-of-service, voicemail, Do Not Disturb, and wake-up calls from a single platform accessible through web and mobile to improve coordination and speed room readiness.

To further maximize efficiency and automate workflows, net2phone’s AI Agent integrates with its hospitality communications solution to automate front desk operations and enhance customer service. net2phone AI gracefully handles these hospitality tasks and more:

Assists guests with booking rooms;

Answers FAQs and coordinates across departments as needed;

Welcomes website visitors, answers questions instantly, and guides guests exactly to what they need.





For more information about the net2phone's hospitality solution, or to schedule a demo, please visit net2phone.com/hospitality .

About net2phone:

net2phone’s innovative AI-powered communications and task execution help businesses around the globe succeed through smarter conversations, automated workflows, and enhanced insight. net2phone’s commitment to delivering reliable and high-quality communications services has earned it a reputation as a leader in both innovation and growth. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT). To learn more, please visit net2phone.com or connect on LinkedIn .

