Snail Games to Showcase ARK Franchise Developments and Expanding Gaming Portfolio at the 2026 Game Developers Conference

CULVER CITY, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced it will exhibit at the 2026 Game Developers Conference (GDC), taking place in San Francisco, California, from March 9-13, 2026. As one of the industry’s premier gatherings for developers, publishers, and technology leaders, GDC serves as a cornerstone event for collaboration, business development, and insight into the future of interactive entertainment.

Snail Games’ participation at GDC 2026 reflects the Company’s continued commitment to strengthening relationships across the global development community and advancing its long-term strategic growth initiatives. Throughout the conference, Snail Games will unveil new projects and share updates across its expanding gaming portfolio, including developments within the ARK franchise.

The Company’s leadership and several development teams will be available onsite to meet with partners, investors, and media to discuss ongoing initiatives, publishing opportunities, and expansion strategies. Meetings will focus on cultivating strategic partnerships and driving sustainable growth within the interactive entertainment ecosystem.

