ALX Oncology to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 27, 2026

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. ("ALX Oncology"; Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives, today announced plans to report its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and a business update on Friday, February 27th, 2026 before market open. The company will host a teleconference in conjunction with its financial results press release.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results Webcast Information

Date & Time: Friday, February 27, 2026 at 5:30am PT / 8:30am ET

Webcast Access: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1753123&tp_key=d6cfaba210

Participant Listening Options by Phone: To access the conference call, please dial 1-877- 407-0755 or +1-201-389-0913 and ask to be joined into the ALX Oncology Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call.

Another option for instant telephone access to the event is to use the Call me™ link below:

https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13755276&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6



A live audio webcast of the call, along with the ALX Oncology corporate presentation, will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor section of the Company's website, www.alxoncology.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website after the event.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology (Nasdaq: ALXO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives. ALX Oncology’s lead therapeutic candidate, evorpacept, has demonstrated potential to serve as a cornerstone therapy upon which the future of immuno-oncology can be built. Evorpacept is currently being evaluated across multiple ongoing clinical trials in a wide range of cancer indications. ALX Oncology’s second pipeline candidate, ALX2004, is a novel EGFR-targeted antibody-drug conjugate with a differentiated mechanism of action. A Phase 1 dose-escalation trial of ALX2004 is ongoing in patients with EGFR-expressing solid tumors. More information is available at www.alxoncology.com and on LinkedIn @ALX Oncology.

