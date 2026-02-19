GoldHaven Announces $2.0 Million Critical Mineral Flow-Through Financing to Advance the District-Scale Magno Polymetallic Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered flow-through private placement financing for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the “Offering”), through the issuance of up to 7,547,170 flow-through shares at a price of $0.265 per share. The flow-through shares will qualify as “flow-through shares” within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and are expected to qualify as “critical mineral flow-through shares.” No warrants will be issued.

The gross proceeds will be used to incur eligible Canadian exploration expenses that qualify as flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures, which the Company intends to renounce to subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2026.

The Company may pay finder’s fees in connection with the Offering in accordance with applicable securities laws and exchange policies. Completion of the Offering is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. All securities issued will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

“Our 2025 program delivered several milestones with indium values up to 334 ppm — the highest recorded in the Cassiar District — alongside high-grade silver-lead-zinc mineralization, including grab samples returning up to 2,370 g/t silver with more than 20% lead and 19.25% zinc. Strong and widespread tungsten mineralization, particularly at the Kuhn and Dead Goat Zones, further confirms the scale of the system. The property-scale metal zonation we’ve mapped — from Ag-Pb-Zn carbonate replacement to tungsten-zinc skarns and a porphyry Cu-Mo source — is characteristic of a large, intrusion-driven mineral system. This financing allows us to complete 3D targeting and advance toward 2026 drilling.” Robert Birmingham, President and CEO of GoldHaven Resources Corp.

Highlights

334 ppm Indium Discovery Confirms Critical Mineral Potential – Indium values up to 334 ppm associated with sphalerite (Zn), representing the highest recorded in the Cassiar District and underscoring Magno’s strategic relevance amid rising indium prices and global supply constraints.

– Indium values up to 334 ppm associated with sphalerite (Zn), representing the highest recorded in the Cassiar District and underscoring Magno’s strategic relevance amid rising indium prices and global supply constraints. High-Grade Silver-Lead-Zinc Results* – Grab samples returned up to 2,370 g/t Ag, >20% Pb, and 19.25% Zn from the Magno and D Zones, with 45 of 357 samples exceeding 100 g/t Ag, confirming widespread high-grade mineralization.

– Grab samples returned up to from the Magno and D Zones, with 45 of 357 samples exceeding 100 g/t Ag, confirming widespread high-grade mineralization. Strong & Widespread Tungsten Mineralization – 32 samples returned >1,000 ppm W, including a peak of 6,550 ppm W at Vines Lake and consistent 500–5,000 ppm W at Kuhn and Dead Goat

– 32 samples returned >1,000 ppm W, including a peak of 6,550 ppm W at Vines Lake and consistent 500–5,000 ppm W at Kuhn and Dead Goat Fully Funded Advancement Strategy – $2.0 million flow-through financing at $0.265 (no warrants) supports 2026 3D modelling, target refinement, and drill planning while continuing verification of historical showings and expansion of newly identified targets across the district.

*Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent average grades of mineralization.

2025 Exploration Program Summary

The 2025 exploration program significantly advanced understanding of Magno as a large, zoned hydrothermal system and confirmed the presence of mineralization across multiple zones.

Key results include:

Copper values up to 6,660 ppm, including elevated copper within granite

Zinc up to 13.8% at Kuhn and 8.37% at Dead Goat

Bismuth up to 10,000 ppm and tellurium up to 67 ppm possibly indicating high-temperature fluid pathways

Strong Ag-Pb-Zn mineralization confirmed at Magno and D Zones

Tungsten mineralization consistent with high-temperature skarn systems

Elevated indium associated with zinc mineralization

The observed Metal distribution suggests classic porphyry-related zonation transitioning from intrusive proximal Cu-Au-Ag mineralization to intermediate Ag-Pb-Zn replacement systems and distal structurally controlled mineralization.

The highest silver, lead, and zinc grades occur at the Magno and D Zones, confirming robust replacement-style mineralization. Elevated copper values occur across multiple zones and within intrusive rocks, supporting interpretation of a magmatic metal source. Tungsten mineralization at Kuhn and Dead Goat further confirms high-temperature fluid processes consistent with porphyry-skarn systems.

Strong bismuth, tellurium, and antimony enrichment highlight deep structural fluid pathways and high-temperature vectors, reinforcing the scale and intensity of the mineralizing system.

Metal ratio signatures suggest property-scale deposit zonation driven by a porphyry intrusive system. The transition from Pb-Ag-rich carbonate replacement at Magno and D Zones (low Zn/Pb ratios 0.79-6.13, very high Pb/Cu ratios 123-1,469) to Zn-W-dominant skarns at Kuhn and Dead Goat (extremely high Zn/Pb ratios 190-1,342, low Pb/Cu ratios 3.88-15.12) may reflect increasing proximity to high-temperature intrusive source. This is characteristic of porphyry-related systems where distal CRD-style Ag-Pb-Zn gives way to proximal skarn-hosted Zn-W-Cu. Progressive enrichment in high-temperature pathfinders (Bi to 10,000 ppm, Te to 67 ppm) and elevated Cu-in-granite (6,660 ppm) further support magmatic metal source at depth.

Showing Zn/Pb Zn/Cu Zn/Ag Pb/Cu Pb/Zn Magno 6.13 416.35 1320.31 823.58 443.26 Middle D 0.79 90.64 205.14 123.23 5.70 Upper D 1.45 190.45 280.82 1469.24 4.74 Kuhn 190.08 11.83 2888.27 3.88 1.84 Dead Goat 1342.38 29.94 6718.9 15.12 1.63



Table 1: Average base metal ratios from select showings on the Magno property



Figure 1: CEO Rob Birmingham, Director Gerry Diakow and head geologist Michael Garagan during a field visit to the Magno project, August 2025

Magno Project:

GoldHaven’s Magno Project is a district-scale polymetallic exploration asset spanning approximately 36,973 hectares in the prolific Cassiar region of northwestern British Columbia. The project hosts a large intrusion-related hydrothermal system including copper-gold, silver-lead-zinc, tungsten-skarn, and critical-mineral mineralization.

Property-wide geological mapping, sampling, and geochemical analysis define a classic porphyry-related metal zonation pattern, supporting interpretation of a large mineralizing system with stacked deposit environments and strong structural controls.

Magno — Key Geological Highlights

Property-scale metal zonation consistent with a porphyry source system

Stacked mineralization including porphyry, CRD, and skarn environments

Verified historical Ag-Pb-Zn mineralization at Magno and D Zones

Confirmed tungsten mineralization at Kuhn and Dead Goat

Elevated copper within intrusive rocks supports magmatic metal source

Strong critical-metal association including indium, bismuth, and tellurium

Magno is located just three kilometres south of the historic Cassiar mining camp and is accessible via Highway 37, providing infrastructure advantages rarely present at projects of this scale. The property borders claims held by established operators, positioning GoldHaven within a proven regional mining corridor.

2026 Exploration Program

GoldHaven will use the expanded geological and geochemical dataset to advance Magno toward drill testing and scale of the mineral system.

Planned work includes:

Refinement of 3D geological and metal zonation models

Integrated structural, geochemical, and geophysical interpretation

Prioritization of porphyry CRD Ag-Pb-Zn, tungsten-skarn, and critical-mineral targets

Drill targeting across priority zones

Advancement of permitting and preparation for potential drilling





The 2026 program is designed to test system scale, vertical extent, and higher-grade vectors across the Magno district.



Figure 2: Magno map location with proximity to nearby companies

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company’s projects include the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia. The Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization. The Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples. Three Critical Mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Iguatu projects located in Brazil.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO

www.GoldHavenresources.com

info@goldhavenresources.com

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

Qualified Person:

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lindsay Bottomer P.Geo. who is an independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 and a consultant of the Company.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE- Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, the possible acquisition of the future projects, the Company's expectation that it will be successful in enacting its business plans, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of any future projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for exploration and development of future projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or

realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated, , the inability of the Company to enter into definitive agreements in respect of possible Letters of Intent, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including by the Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management's Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c19981c-2ff6-41bc-8aeb-b3aa50059d45

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/121b5449-8fde-4d4e-9930-55a90b0a64ee