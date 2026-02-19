Draganfly to Participate in Canadian Working Group for Uncrewed Aircraft Systems in Support of Government of Canada’s Newly Announced Defence Industrial Strategy

Ottawa, ON, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, welcomes the Government of Canada’s newly announced Defence Industrial Strategy and, as an initial step in supporting its implementation, will participate in the Canadian Army’s first Collaborative Uncrewed Aircraft Systems Working Group beginning Monday, February 23, in Ottawa, Canada.

Announced on Tuesday, February 17, Prime Minister Mark Carney unveiled a visionary and transformational Defence Industrial Strategy to rebuild, renew, and rearm the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF). The Strategy represents a fundamental shift toward strengthening Canada’s sovereign defence capabilities across supply chains and domestic production, with particular emphasis on advancing uncrewed and autonomous aerial systems.

On Monday, February 23, Draganfly will participate in the Canadian Army Minerva Uncrewed Aircraft Systems Working Group, an event directly aligned with the key priorities of the Defence Industrial Strategy. The Strategy identifies drones as a critical sovereign capability for Canada, underscoring the importance of investing in domestic expertise and strategic partnerships with Canadian defence firms such as Draganfly. This approach supports secure supply chains, sustained innovation, and reliable domestic production capacity to meet the needs of the Canadian Armed Forces.

As the world’s oldest commercial drone manufacturer, with over 25 years of design, engineering, and development experience, and as one of the few Canadian manufacturers with proven, field-tested drone solutions, Draganfly is well positioned to support the Government of Canada’s vision to strengthen domestic defence capabilities. The Strategy’s emphasis on developing sovereign Canadian defence competencies, building a resilient and innovative industrial base, and making “Build in Canada” the guiding North Star of procurement reflects a meaningful and transformational shift.

Draganfly looks forward to playing a leadership role within Canada’s defence industry and working with the Government of Canada to strengthen the country’s domestic capacity to design, develop, and produce advanced drone solutions and systems.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) is a leader in cutting-edge drone solutions and software that are transforming industries and serving stakeholders globally. Recognized for innovation and excellence for over 25 years, Draganfly delivers award-winning technology to the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspection, security, mapping, and surveying markets. The Company is driven by passion, ingenuity, and a mission to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to customers worldwide, saving time, money, and lives.

Forward-Looking Statements

