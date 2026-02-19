BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (PCMM) Named “Newcomer Fixed Income ETF of the Year” at 2026 With Intelligence Mutual Fund & ETF Awards

LARKSPUR, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BondBloxx Investment Management, a leading provider of precision fixed income ETFs, is proud to announce that its BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (PCMM) was named “Newcomer Fixed Income ETF of the Year” at the 2026 With Intelligence Mutual Fund & ETF Awards.

The With Intelligence Mutual Fund & ETF Awards recognize innovation, performance, and excellence across the asset and wealth management industry. PCMM was honored for its differentiated approach to delivering access to private credit with the transparency, liquidity, and cost efficiency of an ETF.

Since its launch, PCMM has provided investors with a differentiated vehicle designed to bring exposure to loans of privately owned “middle market” companies, one of the true growth engines of the U.S. economy. PCMM’s diversified holdings can help reduce the risk of exposure to specific companies, sectors, and private credit managers. The strategy reflects BondBloxx’s ongoing commitment to expanding access to segments of the fixed income market that have historically been challenging to reach for most investors.

“We’re honored to be recognized by the judges of the With Intelligence awards for what our team has been able to accomplish with PCMM,” said Leland Clemons, Chief Executive Officer at BondBloxx. “Private credit continues to evolve as an important allocation within fixed income portfolios, and PCMM is an excellent representation of our focus on delivering innovative tools that meet the needs of modern investors.”

BondBloxx was also recognized, along with its communications partner Craft & Capital, with the “PR Campaign of the Year” award. The recognition highlights the firm’s strategic communications efforts as it continues to build its presence and reputation for innovation and thought leadership among investors and advisors.

This award is the latest in recent string of industry recognitions secured by the BondBloxx team, which has also included Best International Fixed Income ETF Issuer ($100m–$1bn) in the 2025 ETF Express Awards, Best Fixed Income Asset Manager at the 2025 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards (“The Wealthies”), and a finalist for Asset Manager of the Year (Retail Advisory AUM less than $25B) at the 2025 Money Management Institute/Barron’s Industry Awards.

No compensation was paid for consideration for these awards.

About BondBloxx

BondBloxx Investment Management Corporation (“BondBloxx”) is the first ETF issuer to focus solely on fixed income, offering a range of exposures spanning U.S. Treasuries, investment grade and high yield corporate bonds, emerging markets bonds, tax-aware strategies, and private credit. To learn more about BondBloxx’s fixed income-first mission, visit BondBloxxETF.com. BondBloxx is a registered investment adviser and only transacts business in states where it is properly registered or is excluded or exempted from registration requirements.

