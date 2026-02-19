Veru to Present at the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

MIAMI, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines for the treatment of cardiometabolic and inflammatory diseases, today announced that Mitchell Steiner, M.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Veru, will present at the upcoming virtual Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 3:20 pm – 3:50 pm ET.

A live webcast will be accessible through the Company’s website at www.verupharma.com. Following the event, an archived webcast will be available on the Veru website.

About Veru Inc.

Veru is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines for the treatment of cardiometabolic and inflammatory diseases. The Company’s drug development program includes two late-stage novel small molecules, enobosarm and sabizabulin. Enobosarm, an oral selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM), is being developed as a next generation drug that makes weight reduction by GLP-1 RA drugs more tissue selective for loss of fat and preservation of lean mass to improve body composition and physical function which is expected to result in clinically meaningful incremental weight reduction versus GLP-1 RA therapy alone. Sabizabulin, a microtubule disruptor, is being developed for the treatment of chronic inflammation related to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Enobosarm Obesity Program - Enobosarm is a next generation drug that in combination with GLP-1 RA results in higher quality weight reduction

The Phase 2b QUALITY clinical study was a positive multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized, dose-finding clinical trial designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of enobosarm 3 mg, enobosarm 6 mg, or placebo as a treatment to augment fat loss and to prevent muscle loss in 168 older patients (≥60 years of age) receiving semaglutide (Wegovy®) for weight reduction. After the efficacy dose-finding portion of the Phase 2b QUALITY clinical trial was completed at 16 weeks, participants continued into a Phase 2b maintenance extension study where all patients discontinued semaglutide treatment, but continued receiving placebo, enobosarm 3 mg, or enobosarm 6 mg as monotherapy in a double-blind fashion for 12 weeks. The Phase 2b QUALITY and Maintenance Extension clinical trial was a positive study that demonstrated that preserving lean mass and physical function with enobosarm plus semaglutide led to greater fat loss during the 16 week active weight loss period. While weight loss was similar across treatment groups in this short 16 week study, we anticipate that preservation of lean mass and function will lead to increased energy expenditure, and this effect coupled with the direct effects of enobosarm on the additional selective reduction in fat mass will result in incremental weight reduction in a longer clinical study in patients who have obesity.

Planned Phase 2b PLATEAU Clinical Study

Veru’s planned Phase 2b PLATEAU clinical trial is a double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the effect of enobosarm 3mg on total body weight, fat mass, lean mass and physical function, bone mineral density and safety in approximately 200 older patients (age ≥ 65 yo) who have obesity (BMI ≥ 35) and are initiating semaglutide treatment for weight reduction. The primary efficacy endpoint of the study is the percent change from baseline in total body weight at 68 weeks. An interim analysis will be conducted at 34 weeks to assess the percent change from baseline in lean body mass and fat mass, as measured by DXA scan. The key secondary endpoints are total fat mass, total lean mass, physical function (stair climb test), bone mineral density, and patient reported outcome questionnaires for physical function (SF-36 PF-10, and IWQOL-lite CT physical function), HbA1c, and insulin resistance.

The Phase 2b PLATEAU clinical study is designed to assess the ability of enobosarm treatment to break through the weight loss plateau observed in patients with obesity receiving GLP-1 RA treatment to achieve clinically meaningful incremental weight reduction and preserve muscle mass and physical function by 68 weeks. The clinical study is expected to begin in the first quarter of calendar 2026 and an interim analysis is planned for the first quarter of calendar 2027.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, express or implied statements related to the planned design, enrollment, timing, commencement, interim and full data readout timing, scope and regulatory pathways for the continued development of enobosarm in patients with obesity, including the planned PLATEAU Phase 2b study; whether the results of the Phase 2b QUALITY study and the extension maintenance study of enobosarm, including weight loss, preservation of lean mass and physical function and loss of fat mass, will be replicated to the same or any degree in the planned PLATEAU Phase 2b study or in any future Phase 3 studies; whether enobosarm will be the next generation drug that makes weight reduction in combination by a GLP-1 RA drug more tissue selective for loss of fat and preservation of lean mass, and improves body composition and physical function; whether patients treated with enobosarm in the planned PLATEAU Phase 2B study will exhibit increased energy and whether such effects will result in incremental weight reduction; whether patients treated with enobosarm in the planned PLATEAU Phase 2B study will break through the weight loss plateau and achieve clinically meaningful incremental weight reduction and preservation of muscle mass and physical function; and the anticipated timing for beginning the planned PLATEAU Phase 2b study and for the interim analysis for such study. The words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "intend," "may," "opportunity," "plan," "predict," "potential," "estimate," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon current plans and strategies of the Company and reflect the Company's current assessment of the risks and uncertainties related to its business and are made as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release because of new information or future events, developments, or circumstances. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and if any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the development of the Company’s product portfolio and the results of clinical studies, including any interim analysis, possibly being unsuccessful or insufficient to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; although the Company has sought and received feedback from the FDA on the designs of its clinical trials and intends to continue to do so, the FDA may ultimately disagree that the Company’s clinical trials support approval; the Company’s ability to reach agreement with FDA on study design requirements for the Company’s planned clinical studies, including for the Phase 2b program for enobosarm as a weight loss or body composition drug and the number of future Phase 3 studies to be required and the cost thereof; potential delays in the timing of and results from clinical trials and studies, including as a result of an inability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical studies or an inability to enroll subjects in accordance with planned schedules; the ability to fund planned clinical development as well as other operations of the Company; whether the Company will be able to partner with another company in the development of enobosarm; the timing of any submission to the FDA or any other regulatory authority and any determinations made by the FDA or any other regulatory authority; the potential for disruptions at the FDA or other government agencies to negatively affect our business, including as a result of a future shutdown of the U.S. government; any products of the Company, if approved, possibly not being commercially successful; the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing, including any partnership or collaboration agreements, on acceptable terms when needed to fund development and operations and to enable us to continue as a going concern; demand for, market acceptance of, and competition against any of the Company’s products or product candidates; new or existing competitors with greater resources and capabilities and new competitive product approvals and/or introductions; changes in regulatory practices or policies or government-driven healthcare reform efforts, including pricing pressures and insurance coverage and reimbursement changes; the Company’s ability to protect and enforce its intellectual property; costs and other effects of litigation, including regulatory challenges, product liability claims, intellectual property, securities litigation and litigation with the purchaser of the Company’s FC2 business; the Company’s ability to identify, successfully negotiate and complete suitable acquisitions or other strategic initiatives; the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, technologies or products; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s press releases, shareholder communications and Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2025, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. 