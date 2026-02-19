Where Food Comes From, Inc. Expands Premium Protein Portfolio with Whole Foods Market Adoption of RaiseWell® Certified for Beef

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) (Nasdaq: WFCF), a trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced the adoption of RaiseWell® Certified for Beef by Whole Foods Market to support its commitment to farm animal welfare.

The adoption marks a major milestone for the recently launched RaiseWell standard, positioning it as a market-ready, retailer-backed certification designed to meet the evolving expectations of premium natural retailers, foodservice operators, and consumers seeking higher standards for animal care, sourcing integrity, and supply chain transparency.

WFCF launched RaiseWell Certified for the beef industry, the first species under a multi-species approach that will soon expand to poultry, eggs, dairy, and pork.

Developed in response to growing consumer demand and direct retailer input, RaiseWell Certified provides Whole Foods Market and other high-end natural retailers with a clear, third-party verified animal welfare claim that supports premium positioning, trusted sourcing, and differentiated in-store storytelling.

The certification requires that animals are raised to strict animal welfare standards at every stage of life, with no antibiotics or added growth hormones ever, and that livestock are source-verified back to the farm or ranch of origin, enabling traceability across the supply chain.

“RaiseWell Certified reflects what today’s conscious consumers expect and what leading natural retailers are demanding,” said Leann Saunders, President & COO of Where Food Comes From. “We are thrilled that Whole Foods Market now accepts our RaiseWell Certified for Beef certification. It is another indicator of a meaningful shift toward higher, more transparent standards for natural proteins. Our program brings together verified animal care, natural raising practices, and true traceability in a way that supports both market trust and continuous improvement across the supply chain.”

“Whole Foods Market has been committed to advancing farm animal welfare for decades,” said Ann Marie Hourigan, Executive Leader of Quality Standards for Whole Foods Market. “The addition of RaiseWell Certified for Beef as an approved animal welfare certification offers producers more access to rigorous animal welfare certification options and provides our customers with more high-quality meat choices.”

RaiseWell’s first wave of enrollment will focus on beef cattle, with additional species launching in phases. Developed with input from beef supply chain stakeholders and coupled with available science and robust auditing principles, RaiseWell Certified is designed to recognize operations already investing in humane care and responsible production, while creating a clear pathway to premium natural retail markets.

“Our co-op has always been committed to continuous improvement while upholding the high standards for people, land, and animals,” said C. Tylor Braden, CEO of Country Natural Beef. “This approach allows us to continue delivering all-natural, premium beef while supporting our ranchers and meeting evolving retail expectations. We believe ranchers, shoppers and retailers alike will embrace this evolution.”

The below structure gives retailers confidence in claim integrity while providing consumers with clarity about how their food was raised.

Clearly defined, third-party verified animal-raising claims

Source-verified livestock with traceability and chain of custody to the farm of origin

A transparent supply chain story suited to premium markets

On-pack seals aligned with USDA FSIS requirements





RaiseWell Certified integrates seamlessly with WFCF’s CARE Certified® sustainability standard, enabling producers and retailers to bundle verified claims to communicate practices related to animal care, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility, as well as add-on opportunities like pasture-raised, pasture-access, grass-fed, and other value-added attributes into a single certification and audit experience.

“With RaiseWell Certified, our goal is simple,” added Saunders. “Help build a food system where doing the right thing isn’t the exception. It’s the expectation.”

RaiseWell Certified represents a strategic expansion of WFCF’s portfolio of third-party verification solutions, supporting continued growth and demand in value-added natural protein markets.

Natural retailers, foodservice operators, farmers and ranchers, and producers interested in enrolling can contact WFCF for program requirements and onboarding information.

Learn more at www.wherefoodcomesfrom.com.

About Where Food Comes From, Inc.

Where Food Comes From, Inc. is America’s trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. Through proprietary technology and patented business processes, the Company estimates that it supports more than 17,500 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations, consumer brands and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services. Where Food Comes From solutions are used to verify food claims, optimize production practices and enable food supply chains with analytics and data driven insights. In addition, the Company’s Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program uses web-based customer education tools to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase, increasing meaningful consumer engagement for our clients.

