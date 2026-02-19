Frontline Education Releases Third Annual K-12 Lens Report, Revealing Shift in District Pressure Points

Wayne, Pa., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayne, Pa. (February 19, 2026) — Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, today announced the release of K-12 Lens 2026: Decoding the Trends Shaping District Decisions, its third annual national survey of school district leaders.

Based on responses from more than 1,000 district leaders nationwide, this year’s report shows a system that has moved beyond emergency response – but not beyond constraint. Teacher shortages are less widespread, and financial forecasting is steadier, yet pressure remains concentrated where the work is heaviest, and systems demand more coordination.

Staffing pressure is narrowing, not vanishing

Sixty-one percent of districts report teacher shortages, down from 81% in 2024. Recruiting and hiring have improved for the second consecutive year, particularly in large urban districts.

However, shortages are increasing in roles including school psychology, English language arts, career and technical education and district leadership. Special education remains the most reported shortage area, with 36% of districts citing gaps.

Even where staffing levels have improved, workload remains high. Developing a single IEP takes seven or more hours in most districts, signaling that strain is driven as much by complexity as headcount.

Chronic student absenteeism remains elevated

Chronic absenteeism stands at 18%, up one point from last year. nationally.

Districts that track early warning indicators report absenteeism rates of 14%, compared with 21% among districts that do not. Similarly, districts offering proactive mental and behavioral health supports report rates of 14-15%, compared with 34% in districts without those services.

The impact extends beyond attendance. Districts using early warning indicators are far less likely to report recruiting and hiring has become more difficult, suggesting that early visibility into student needs may also reduce pressure on staff.

The data consistently shows differences aligned with how districts organize and support everyday work.

Financial planning is more disciplined, despite uncertainty

Forty-three percent of districts report significant funding decreases tied to legislation, and federal funding remains the least predictable revenue source.

Yet 79% of districts describe their budget forecasts as very or fairly accurate.

Forecast confidence aligns more closely with the planning approach than with funding levels alone. Districts that use peer benchmarks, enrollment context, and scenario modeling tools report stronger accuracy, suggesting that structured planning is helping offset funding uncertainty.

AI is moving into core workflows

Artificial intelligence is no longer confined to experimentation. Thirty-five percent of districts report using AI for personalized learning, and more than half of finance leaders say they would like to use AI for budgeting and monitoring tasks.

In financial forecasting, the difference is particularly pronounced. Among districts already using AI for forecasting, 57% describe last year’s forecast as very accurate, compared with fewer than 8% of districts not using AI.

“With three years of data, the story is no longer about disruption, it is about discipline,” said Chris Collins, Chief Customer Officer at Frontline Education. “District leaders are operating in a more stable environment than they were two years ago, but the margin for error is smaller. The differentiator now is operational clarity and efficiency. Districts that trust their data, reduce manual work, and align systems around everyday decisions are seeing steadier outcomes. Those that cannot are feeling pressure concentrate quickly in staffing, attendance and financial forecasting. The work ahead is about building durable systems, not short-term fixes.”

Fielded by C+C Research, the K-12 Lens 2026 survey provides a multi-year view of how district conditions are evolving across staffing, student support, and financial planning.

The full report is available here.

About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, supporting more than 10,000 K-12 organizations nationwide. Our solutions span four key areas — Human Capital Management, Student Solutions, Business Operations, and Data & Analytics — helping school systems operate efficiently and deliver better outcomes for students and staff.

A part of Roper Technologies (NASDAQ: ROP), Frontline combines long-term stability with a commitment to innovation in K-12 education. We’re proud to be recognized with a 2025 Glassdoor Best Places to Work award, reflecting our people-first culture and dedication to those who serve our schools.