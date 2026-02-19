1547 Critical Systems Realty Raises $40,000 for Hawai‘i’s Future IT Workforce at its 3rd Annual Aloha Charity Fishing Tournament





HONOLULU, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547), a trusted owner, developer, and operator of highly interconnected data centers in North America, announces that its 3rd Annual Aloha Charity Fishing Tournament: Fishing for Futures raised $40,000 to support information technology education and workforce development initiatives in Hawai‘i.

The annual fishing tournament was held on January 17, 2026, ahead of the Pacific Telecom Council ’s annual conference, PTC’26 , and reflects 1547’s continued investment in Hawai‘i through its local operations, including DRFortress and AlohaNAP , the state’s premier multi-tenant, carrier-neutral data centers.

All proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Chamber of Commerce Hawai‘i’s Information Technology Sector Partnership program , helping expand technology education, training, and career pathways for students and jobseekers across the islands. For this year’s event, 1547 continued its commitment to the local community by partnering with Hawai‘i-based vendors for catering, hospitality, and charter services, including Aloha Culinary Group and Fin’s Bagels for event catering, as well as Whipsaw Sportfishing , a local O‘ahu-based charter that coordinated the fleet and donated a charter experience to the tournament winner.

Additional O‘ahu-based charter operators that participated in the tournament included Golden Dragon , Limitless , Magic , Mattie , Play N Hooky , Reel Life , Renegade , Ruckus (Five Star Sportfishing), Ruckus (Ruckus Sportfishing & Diving), and Sea Hawk .

The success of the event and fundraising efforts was made possible by the generous support of our sponsors, including Allianca Group , Connect Data Centers Powered by Oppidan , DLA Piper , DRFortress , Harrison Street , Hawaiian Telcom , Holt Construction Mission Critical , Oberle Law , Stillwell-Hansen , TPK Consulting , Trane , Competitive Telecoms Group , iMiller Public Relations , and WTEC . Their contributions will directly support technology education and workforce development across Hawai‘i.

“The 1547 Aloha Charity Fishing Tournament is a powerful expression of the Spirit of Aloha, uniting our industry around a shared purpose of investing in Hawai‘i’s future,” said J. Todd Raymond, CEO & Managing Director at 1547. “When we come together as a community, we can do more than build networks; we can open doors for the next generation of technologists, innovators, and leaders across the islands.”

Building on the momentum of the first three tournaments, which together have raised tens of thousands of dollars for Hawai‘i communities, the Aloha Charity Fishing Tournament has quickly become a highly anticipated tradition ahead of the annual PTC conference, blending industry networking with philanthropy. With continued enthusiasm and support from sponsors and participants, 1547 aims to grow the event’s reach, impact, and contributions in the years ahead. The 4th Annual Aloha Charity Fishing Tournament is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 16, 2027, followed by an awards presentation and barbecue at Ala Moana Regional Park in Honolulu.

To get involved in the 2027 Aloha Charity Fishing Tournament, or for more information about 1547 Critical Systems Realty, AlohaNAP, and its community initiatives, please visit https://1547realty.com/ .

