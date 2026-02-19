LPL Welcomes Tom Madigan to the Thimble Island Private Wealth Team

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Tom Madigan, CEPA®, has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms, aligned with Thimble Island Private Wealth, an existing firm supported by LPL Strategic Wealth (SW). He reported serving approximately $300 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement assets* and joins LPL from UBS.

Based outside New Haven, Conn. in Branford, the Thimble Island team is made up of experienced advisors who share a commitment to providing personalized, concierge-level service to their clients. They take a collective approach to help ensure that each client receives hands-on attention for their unique financial needs.

Madigan brings 25 years of industry experience, beginning his career after earning his Series 7 after college. His client base spans the U.S. and includes a unique mix of retirees, business owners and retired professional athletes who have moved into second careers.

A dedicated family man, Madigan also brings a strong personal foundation to his work. He is married with four children and a grandson, all of whom he describes as his greatest source of purpose. He additionally volunteers on two national charitable foundation boards.

“I’ve found the best way to serve my clients is to keep my practice intentionally small so I can really get to know each client and their family,” said Madigan. “By spending that time up front, understanding what keeps them up at night and using a bit of financial psychology, I’m able to build individualized strategies that align with their long-term goals.”

Why Tom Chose LPL and Thimble Island Private Wealth

After a due diligence period, Madigan chose to affiliate via LPL’s comprehensive supported independence solution, LPL Strategic Wealth Services and Thimble Island Private Wealth. SW combines the freedom and flexibility of entrepreneurship with hands-on business services and support to help practices thrive, both operationally and strategically.

“When I met the Thimble Island team, it immediately felt like the right fit. Thimble Island’s philosophy around business and treating clients like family mirrored my own,” said Madigan. “On the LPL side, I wanted a big enough company with strong cybersecurity and safeguarding of assets, but with a philosophy that aligned with how I’ve run my practice for 25 years. After spending a few days in Fort Mill meeting with senior leadership and the transition team, it was clear LPL would provide the tools and support I need to run my wealth management practice the way I believe best serves my clients.”

In addition to having access to LPL’s comprehensive wealth management platform and sophisticated resources, SW advisors benefit from a truly integrated service that includes simplified pricing, technology and dedicated support to launch their practice. After the transition is complete, SW teams receive ongoing operations support managed by a team of experienced professionals, including a business strategist, marketing partner, CFO and administrative assistant. Advisors have one point of contact, a dedicated team and priority access to advocacy and project management for complex business issues, ultimately allowing them to stay focused on the enduring needs of their clients and the culture and evolution of their practice.

“We’re delighted to welcome Tom to Thimble Island Private Wealth,” said Logan Reed, managing director, private wealth advisor. “When we connected, it was clear how deeply he cares about his clients, community and family. He has built a very successful practice that focuses on helping clients throughout each phase of life and business owners throughout their careers. We are proud to welcome Tom to our family and support him as he deepens the services he can provide to his clients."

Scott Posner, managing director of business development, said, “We’re pleased to welcome Tom Madigan to the LPL community and congratulate Thimble Island Private Wealth on strategically growing its team of client-centric advisors. Tom’s high touch, boutique approach and deep commitment to his clients align well with LPL’s focus. LPL is committed to delivering innovative technology, comprehensive business solutions and the freedom and flexibility advisors need to create meaningful value for their clients. We look forward to a long and successful relationship with the entire Thimble Island team for years to come.”

