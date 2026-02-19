MannKind to Participate in the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

 | Source: MannKind MannKind

DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), today announced Chief Executive Officer Michael Castagna, PharmD is scheduled to present and share business updates during the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 11:20 a.m. ET

A link to the webcast of the presentation will be available on MannKind Corporation’s website at: https://investors.mannkindcorp.com/events-and-presentations. Recorded versions will also be available on the website for approximately 90 days following the conference.

About MannKind
MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming chronic disease care through innovative, patient-centric solutions. Focused on cardiometabolic and orphan lung diseases, we develop and commercialize treatments that address serious unmet medical needs, including diabetes, pulmonary hypertension, and fluid overload in heart failure and chronic kidney disease.

With deep expertise in drug-device combinations, MannKind aims to deliver therapies designed to fit seamlessly into daily life.

Learn more at mannkindcorp.com.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                BIOTECHNOLOGY
                            

                



        




        

            

            
Contact Data



    
    

 
        



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading