Creative Concepts Launches AI BRAND DEFENSE With 24-Hour Crisis Intelligence for Viral Misinformation

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Concepts today announced the launch of AI BRAND DEFENSE, a 24-hour semantic and intent intelligence service that helps consumer brands detect, decode, and counter coordinated misinformation campaigns before they alter buying behavior. Pricing begins at $1,995 per threat, up to 60 percent less than the $4,000 to $6,000 monthly fees charged by traditional monitoring services.

When a misleading video surfaces on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram, brands have hours to respond. A recent analysis of a single viral YouTube video found that 54 percent of critical commenters took immediate action: disposing of products, switching brands, or demanding refunds. Engagement peaked within eighteen hours. Most monitoring systems deliver reports after that window has closed.

"Viral misinformation does not follow a business calendar," said Valorie Luther, Founder of Creative Concepts. "Trust erodes through the layered depth of online misinformation campaigns, often before traditional monitoring recognizes its full impact. AI BRAND DEFENSE was built to surface that depth and equip leaders with the intelligence to intervene before brand credibility is undermined."

"Brands have needed a solution that matches the speed of modern viral threats," said Ralph Baker, CEO of RBK Strategic Consultants ( rbkstrategy.ai ). "By moving past keyword monitoring to rapid semantic analysis, AI BRAND DEFENSE is now the essential first line of protection for consumer trust and reputation."

Unlike keyword monitoring tools, AI BRAND DEFENSE uses advanced language models to identify narratives being weaponized against a brand, detect whether audiences intend to boycott or switch, and deliver executive-ready counter-narrative guidance within twenty-four hours.

Tier Cost Videos Monitored Delivery Single-Threat Diagnostic $1,995 1 video 24 hours Multi-Threat Intelligence $4,995 4 videos 24 hours Enterprise Brand Defense $10,000/month Unlimited 24 hours



All plans include 24-hour delivery of actionable counter-narratives. The only difference between tiers is volume of videos monitored.

About Creative Concepts

Creative Concepts is a digital marketing and communications consultancy founded in 2003. The firm helps brands remain visible, trusted, and chosen as artificial intelligence reshapes search, discovery, and consumer decision making. Founder Valorie Luther is a digital marketing strategist, published neuromarketing researcher, and Adjunct Professor at Boston University. She is currently conducting research on brand AI visibility and its impact on reputation and authority. In 2006, she convened one of the first U.S. business conferences focused on Web 2.0, bringing together executives from Ford, IBM, Hearst, and GE. Learn more at www.creative-conceptsllc.com/aboutcreativeconcepts or visit www.creative-conceptsllc.com .

