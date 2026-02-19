Brynne and Robert Coletti Fund Donates $10 Million to NCH for Cancer Program

Naples, Fla., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naples Comprehensive Health (NCH) announced a $10 million philanthropic gift from the Brynne and Robert Coletti Family to advance oncology services while honoring the life and legacy of Brynne Coletti, who died in December 2024 after a courageous battle with cancer.

The gift was made by Bob Coletti and his family in memory of Brynne Coletti, Bob’s wife. The transformational contribution will be dedicated to oncology with a focus on women. This gift will strengthen access to advanced care and innovation for women facing cancer today as well as for generations to come. NCH will recognize this gift through the naming of the Bob and Brynne Coletti Women’s Cancer Program.

“This extraordinary gift reflects a deep commitment to women facing cancer and to the future of oncology care in our community,” said Paul Hiltz, President and CEO of NCH. “Through this generosity, the Coletti family is helping ensure that members of our community receive compassionate, coordinated, world-class care in Southwest Florida."

The donation will support oncology services across several key locations, including the NCH McGlothlin Outpatient Infusion Center, the women’s oncology surgical wing at NCH North Hospital, and the NCH gynecological oncology clinic for women.

The foundational contribution builds on NCH’s growing oncology program and its clinical collaboration with Northwestern Medicine, providing patients in Southwest Florida with greater access to expert second opinions, advanced treatment protocols, and strategic program guidance.

“Brynne’s strength and grace continue to inspire us,” Bob Coletti said. “Our hope is that this gift honors her memory by helping women receive the care, support and hope they need at every stage of their journey.”

Philanthropy plays a critical role in making these advancements possible. Transformational gifts such as this one help bring cutting-edge programs to life, accelerate innovation, and expand access to specialized care that might otherwise require patients to travel far from home. Through continued philanthropic support, NCH is able to keep more Southwest Florida residents close to their families, their support systems and the care they need. For information on how you can help, please visit nchmd.org/philanthropy.

ABOUT NCH

NCH (Naples Comprehensive Health) is an Advanced Community Healthcare System™ serving Southwest Florida with premier routine, critical, and specialty care. NCH, a locally governed non-profit, is recognized as one of Healthgrades America’s Top 50 Hospitals which puts it in the top 1% in the nation for clinical excellence, in addition to being named a Top 50 Hospital for Surgical Care. The system is more than just two hospitals (referred to as the NCH Baker Hospital and NCH North Hospital) with more than 700 beds - NCH is an alliance of over 750 physicians and medical facilities in dozens of locations throughout Southwest Florida and is the region’s only Joint Commission accredited Comprehensive Stroke Center. NCH cardiac care is ranked top three in the state by Healthgrades. NCH collaborates with the Hospital for Special Surgery for orthopedics, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital for pediatrics, and ProScan Imaging for radiology services, ensuring top-tier medical care is available in Southwest Florida. With the largest provider network, urgent/immediate care centers, diagnostic facilities, and two hospitals, NCH is always advancing the quality of care near you. For more information, visit www.NCHmd.org.