Omada Adds Cholesterol Care to Its Integrated Platform, Addressing the Silent Driver of Cardiovascular Risk

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omada Health (Nasdaq: OMDA), the virtual-first, between-visit healthcare provider, today announced the expansion of its integrated platform to include dedicated cholesterol management alongside weight, glucose, blood pressure, and GLP-1 support. Up to 70% of adults with obesity have high cholesterol,1 yet among U.S. adults with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, only 41% ever reached a healthy LDL-C level (<70 mg/dL).2 This gap underscores a core challenge in traditional care models that are not designed to sustain the day-to-day behaviors required to improve cholesterol numbers over time.

“High cholesterol rarely exists in isolation1,3,4 and is a primary driver of cumulative cardiovascular risk,5 yet it is often managed episodically or without sustained support,1” said Thomas Tsang, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer at Omada Health. “When we help members improve their cholesterol through behavior change and medication adherence, we’re not just improving lipid levels; we’re meaningfully lowering cumulative cardiovascular risk and the likelihood of costly, acute events like heart attacks and strokes.6,7 Evidence from Omada’s lifestyle change programs has already shown that virtual, behavior-first interventions can improve multiple cardiometabolic risk factors, including cholesterol, underscoring the importance of adding dedicated cholesterol support to our care model.8”

High cholesterol is a core driver of cardiovascular risk5, yet standard care still manages it through periodic labs and brief visits1 rather than day‑to‑day support. Omada for Cholesterol is built on Omada’s compassionate intelligence model of human-led coaching amplified by AI to address cholesterol as part of the same interconnected cardiometabolic system as weight, blood pressure, and diabetes, instead of another siloed benefit. Multidisciplinary care teams, including health coaches and cardiometabolic specialists, connect nutrition, activity, behavior change support, and medication adherence guidance to help members’ reach their cholesterol goals.

“Launching with a market-leading employer is a signal that there is a need for between-visit cholesterol care that properly addresses long-term cardiovascular risk in their populations,” said Sean Duffy, CEO & Co‑Founder of Omada Health. “Because of our flexible infrastructure, we were able to quickly add cholesterol support on our existing platform, giving customers one partner for integrated cardiometabolic care in response to their demand.”

Omada for Cholesterol is designed to complement primary and specialty care by addressing how cardiovascular risk builds over time, not just how it’s measured in visits. By keeping members engaged in day-to-day behavior change across nutrition, activity, and medication adherence, Omada helps bend the curve of cardiovascular disease, rather than reacting only after acute events occur.

About Omada Health

Omada Health (Nasdaq: OMDA) is on a mission to fix what’s broken in chronic care. Today's healthcare system poorly serves chronic conditions that require ongoing support between doctor visits, like obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and musculoskeletal disorders. Omada’s virtual-first model combines human-led care teams, connected devices, and AI-enabled technology to deliver personalized care at scale, including support for GLP-1 therapy. Omada has served more than one million members since launch across 2,000+ employers, health plans, and health systems. Learn more at omadahealth.com .

