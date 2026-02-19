Acronis, VirtualTech, and PSICORP Group Expand Digital Education at Escuela Rural Productiva, Continuing Support for Mexican Communities

TEPETZINTAN, Mexico, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Acronis Cyber Foundation Program, Acronis’ corporate social responsibility initiative focused on expanding access to education and IT skills development while supporting environmental preservation initiatives, together with its Mexico-based partner VirtualTech, officially opened a new computer classroom at Escuela Rural Productiva. This initiative reflects the continued commitment of both partners to supporting the school’s growth and expanding access to digital education, reliable connectivity, and cyber safety skills for the students’ high school in rural Tepetzintan, Cuetzalan del Progreso, Puebla, a community where educational resources remain limited.

The new computer classroom is equipped with brand-new laptops, a printer, and other essential devices necessary for a modern learning environment, all donated by Acronis and VirtualTech. Canadian partner PSICORP Group, along with several Acronis employees, donated additional refurbished laptops, to create more workstations for students. Acronis partners also contributed school supplies including stationery and books. Last, but not least, new classroom furniture was also donated to create a functional and welcoming learning environment.





“At Acronis, we believe that cyber protection starts with access. Access to technology, education, and the skills needed to navigate today’s digital world safely,” said Agustín Beveraggi, General Manager LATAM at Acronis. “The students of Escuela Rural Productiva have shown extraordinary determination to build their own future. By equipping this computer classroom and introducing cyber safety education, we are proud to support their journey and help ensure they can participate confidently in the digital economy while preserving their unique cultural heritage.”

The opening ceremony, held on February 17, brought together representatives from Acronis and VirtualTech; leaders from ITCloud, Annie Auger and Danick Paquette; NGO partner Hábitat Comunal y Vivienda A.C. (Comunal), as well as local teachers, students, and families. The event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, student discussions, and a gamified cyber safety session to help students begin their digital journey safely and confidently.

This milestone builds on the partnership’s 2024 collaboration, when Acronis and VirtualTech co-funded the completion of two unfinished classrooms and the construction of a third at the school. In 2025, the partners further strengthened the school’s capabilities by funding the development of this new computer classroom, including electricity and reliable internet access.

“For VirtualTech, this project represents the power of partnership and long-term commitment,” said Omar Navarro, CEO at VirtualTech. “We have witnessed firsthand the dedication of the students, families, and teachers in Tepetzintan. Expanding digital access through this computer classroom will open new educational and professional opportunities for these young people, strengthening both the school and the broader community.”

Escuela Rural Productiva was founded by the Tepetzintan community after local students lacked adequate options to continue their education beyond secondary school. Determined to create opportunities locally, students approached NGO Comunal to help design and build their own high school. Together with their families, they contributed communal land, local materials, and volunteer labor, reducing construction costs by 23 percent.

Today, the school serves approximately 80 students from Tepetzintan and the neighboring villages, with some students walking up to 1.5 hours each way to attend classes. In addition to functioning as a high school, the facility provides educational support to 12 communities across the region, with an estimated social impact reaching around 5,000 people.

The school’s unique “productive school” model blends modern academic education with the preservation of Indigenous language, culture, and ancestral agricultural knowledge. Students learn academic subjects alongside practical skills such as melipona honey production, bamboo craftsmanship, food processing, and traditional herbal medicine—ensuring cultural continuity while preparing for future employment opportunities.

Acronis and VirtualTech chose to support Escuela Rural Productiva due to the extraordinary commitment of its students and families, the urgent need for essential educational and digital infrastructure, and the importance of preserving Indigenous heritage in the region. By providing access to digital tools and cyber safety education, the partners aim to empower students with future-ready skills while strengthening community resilience. The new computer classroom represents a continued investment in education, digital inclusion, and long-term opportunity for the students of Tepetzintan.

The Acronis Cyber Foundation Program is focused on partnering with other organizations to make a difference together. Acronis invites all businesses, large or small, to engage in joint projects. To join our mission or to learn more, please visit https://acronis.events/event/foundation-teamup/.

About Virtual Tech

VirtualTech specializes in risk and vulnerability management, offering tailored solutions to mitigate threats, prevent attacks, and ensure operational continuity. Their team of experts works tirelessly to provide services ranging from ransomware protection, automated vulnerability scanning, to advanced backups.

About PSICORP Group

PSICORP Group is a Canada-based technology and digital services company providing IT support, web solutions, and media services to businesses and organizations. Founded in Calgary, Alberta, PSICORP Group operates as a full-service digital partner, delivering tailored technical solutions that support day-to-day operations, digital transformation, and long-term growth for clients in Canada and internationally.

About Hábitat Comunal y Vivienda A.C

Hábitat Comunal y Vivienda A.C. is a non-profit organization founded by architects Mariana Ordóñez Grajales and Jesica Amescua Carrera in Mexico City, dedicated to addressing architecture through the lens of social justice and gender equity. As a women-led team, they challenge patriarchal and colonial practices that marginalize communities. Embracing Participatory Architecture and Social Production of Habitat, we place residents at the center of decision-making. By rejecting top-down practices, we promote collaboration, knowledge exchange, and intercultural respect, transforming architecture into a tool for social empowerment.

About the Acronis Cyber Foundation Program

Acronis is committed to giving back to society by investing in education in underserved communities across the Global South. Through the Acronis Cyber Foundation Program, launched in 2018, the company focuses on school construction, digital literacy, cyber safety training, and broader educational and humanitarian initiatives for children and adults. To date, the program has supported the construction of more than 40 schools and computer classrooms worldwide and has reached over 65,000 people through its educational initiatives.

About Acronis

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.



A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 21,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

Acronis Press Contact:

Julia Carfagno

Senior Global Communications Manager

Julia.Carfagno@acronis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93bcf8d1-c270-42ad-9b3f-73cc3678f78e