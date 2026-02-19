Epiq Expands AI Capabilities in eDiscovery Software, Accelerating Data Analysis and Discovery

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq today announced AI enhancements to Epiq Discover™ (formerly Epiq Discovery) with the integration of Epiq AI Discovery Assistant™ capabilities, specifically Epiq Assist™ (formerly Epiq Chat) and automated AI review. These capabilities enable legal teams to conduct deeper fact research and increase review speed and accuracy directly within Epiq Discover.

This update strengthens the connectivity of Epiq AI™ technologies, available through the Epiq Service Cloud, further streamlining litigation workflows across the litigation lifecycle. For example, the integration provides tools to enhance and accelerate early data assessment before data is reviewed in Epiq Discover or Relativity.

“Epiq Discover empowers legal teams to surface insights with a persistent knowledge layer that applies logic to identify deeper relationships and patterns,” said Eric Crawley, Senior Vice President of Product Management and Advanced Solutions at Epiq. “These integrations are transforming how legal professionals approach investigations, early case assessment, eDiscovery, and deposition preparation.”

Epiq Discover is a leader in the G2 eDiscovery Grid and a 2025 winner in the Best Legal Software Products category. It delivers processing speeds seven times faster than leading alternatives. With the Epiq AI Discovery Assistant integrations, clients now unlock two major advancements within the platform.

Advanced Fact Development and Research

Epiq Assist enables users to:

Surface key facts with links to source documents by entering unlimited requests across large datasets without filtering first.

Generate timelines, witness fact sheets, and summaries.

Conduct fact research up to 45 times faster than manual methods.



Accelerated Review

Automated review enables users to:

Classify documents for unlimited issue tags, relevance, privilege, and PII.

Analyze up to 500,000 documents per hour, four times faster than the nearest competitor.

Automate over 80% of review.

Complete review up to 90% faster than traditional TAR or linear methods.

“Epiq Discover is central to our discovery workflow, and the expanded capabilities allow our team to scale our efforts and gain sharper insights into our matters,” said Clinton Sanko, Shareholder and eDiscovery and Document Review Officer at Baker Donelson.

After review and analysis, critical data and witness testimony can be organized and annotated in Epiq Narrate™ (formerly EpiqTMX), which is also tightly integrated with Epiq Discover. This enables users to prepare their evidence and build their strategy for hearings and trials.

With Epiq Discover, Epiq AI Discovery Assistant, and Epiq Narrate all accessible through the Epiq Service Cloud, clients can support each stage of the litigation lifecycle, from investigations and early case assessment through discovery, depositions, hearings, and trial.

Experience these capabilities in action and learn more about the Epiq AI suite at Legalweek, from March 9 to 12 in New York, NY.

About Epiq

Epiq, a technology and services leader, takes on large-scale and complex tasks for corporations, law firms, and the courts by integrating people, process, technology, and data intelligence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline legal, compliance, and settlement administration workflows to drive efficiency, minimize risk, and improve cost savings. With a presence in 17 countries, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn how Epiq and its 4000 people worldwide create meaningful change at www.epiqglobal.com.

