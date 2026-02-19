Outlook Therapeutics Expands European Footprint with Exclusive Commercial Distribution Agreement with Mediconsult AG for LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) in Switzerland

Veteran ophthalmology leader with 35+ years of market expertise selected as exclusive Switzerland partner

Mediconsult to seek Marketing Authorization and lead commercialization activities for LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) in Switzerland

Partnership advances European commercial expansion strategy, with LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) expected to launch in Switzerland in 2027

ISELIN, N.J., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on enhancing the standard of care for bevacizumab for the treatment of retina diseases and Mediconsult AG, Switzerland's leading full-service partner for ophthalmic professionals, today announced they have entered into an exclusive commercial distribution agreement for the sale and distribution of LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) in the Switzerland market.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mediconsult will hold exclusive rights to market, import, distribute and commercialize LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) in Switzerland under Outlook Therapeutics’ trademark. Mediconsult will also be responsible for regulatory activities in Switzerland, including seeking and maintaining Marketing Authorization, as well as leading other commercialization efforts in the country. Outlook Therapeutics will retain responsibility for manufacturing, product supply and the maintenance of all related intellectual property.

“Switzerland represents an important European market for LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma), and we are pleased to partner with Mediconsult given their deep ophthalmology expertise and strong track record of successfully registering and commercializing pharmaceutical products in the region,” said Bob Jahr, Chief Executive Officer of Outlook Therapeutics. “This agreement supports our strategy to expand access to LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) across Europe while maintaining control over manufacturing and product quality.”

Mediconsult AG is a well-established Swiss company with more than 35 years of experience in ophthalmology and a proven history of navigating the Swiss regulatory environment and commercial landscape. The Company brings extensive market knowledge and longstanding relationships with key stakeholders across the ophthalmology community.

“We are proud to partner with Outlook Therapeutics to bring LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) to patients and physicians in Switzerland,” said Thomas Sammer, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Mediconsult AG “We believe LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) represents an important treatment option for patients with wet AMD, and we look forward to leveraging our regulatory and commercial capabilities to support a successful launch in Switzerland.”

LYTENAVA™ is expected to be available in Switzerland in 2027, subject to receipt of Marketing Authorization.

About ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg, bevacizumab gamma)

ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ is an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab produced in the United States for the treatment of wet AMD. LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) is the subject of a centralized Marketing Authorization granted by the European Commission in the EU and Marketing Authorization granted by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the UK for the treatment of wet AMD.

In the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA ™ (bevacizumab-vikg) is investigational. In certain European Union Member States ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ must receive pricing and reimbursement approval before it can be sold.

Bevacizumab-vikg (bevacizumab gamma in the EU and UK) is a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) that selectively binds with high affinity to all isoforms of human vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and neutralizes VEGF’s biologic activity through a steric blocking of the binding of VEGF to its receptors Flt-1 (VEGFR-1) and KDR (VEGFR-2) on the surface of endothelial cells. Following intravitreal injection, the binding of bevacizumab to VEGF prevents the interaction of VEGF with its receptors on the surface of endothelial cells, reducing endothelial cell proliferation, vascular leakage, and new blood vessel formation in the retina.

About Mediconsult AG

Mediconsult AG, founded in 1990, is Switzerland's leading full-service partner for ophthalmic professionals, offering comprehensive solutions from diagnostic devices, ophthalmic implants, and medical equipment to pharmaceuticals and training—all from one source. With headquarters in Roggwil TG, Switzerland, and additional locations across Switzerland and Austria, Mediconsult serves ophthalmologists, clinics, and eye care providers with innovative products and expert support tailored to the ophthalmology market. The Company specializes in full-service distribution, ensuring seamless access to cutting-edge technologies for retinal and ophthalmic care.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.



Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg, bevacizumab gamma) to enhance the standard of care for bevacizumab for the treatment of retina diseases. LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) is the first ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab to receive European Commission and MHRA Marketing Authorization for the treatment of wet AMD. Outlook Therapeutics commenced commercial launch of LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) in Germany and the UK as a treatment for wet AMD.

In the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg) is investigational. If approved in the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™, would be the first approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may, or are considered “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” including those relating to future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “expect,” “may,” “on track,” “plan,” “potential,” “target,” “will,” or “would” the negative of terms like these or other comparable terminology, and other words or terms of similar meaning. These include, among others, plans for commercial launch of LYTENAVA™ in additional markets and the timing thereof, the potential of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ as a treatment for wet AMD, the market opportunity for LYTENAVA™ in Europe and the United States, and other statements that are not historical fact. Although Outlook Therapeutics believes that it has a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements contained herein, they are based on current expectations about future events affecting Outlook Therapeutics and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and factors relating to its operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond its control. These risk factors include those risks associated with developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates, risks in obtaining necessary regulatory approvals, the content and timing of decisions by regulatory bodies, as well as those risks detailed in Outlook Therapeutics’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on December 19, 2025, as supplemented by the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025 and future reports Outlook Therapeutics files with the SEC, which include uncertainty of market conditions and future impacts related to macroeconomic factors, including as a result of the ongoing overseas conflicts, tariffs and trade tensions, fluctuations in interest rates and inflation and potential future bank failures on the global business environment. These risks may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this press release. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Outlook Therapeutics does not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

