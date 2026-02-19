RR INVESTOR NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Richtech Robotics (RR) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on April 3, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Richtech To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquiring securities in Richtech between January 27, 2026 and 12:00 PM ET on January 29, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

[You may also click here for additional information]





NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Richtech Robotics Inc. (“Richtech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RR) and reminds investors of the April 3, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Richtech claimed that it had a collaborative and commercial relationship with Microsoft when it did not; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Richtech’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

On January 29, 2026, Investing.com published an article entitled “Richtech Robotics stock tumbles after Hunterbrook questions Microsoft deal.” The article stated that Richtech stock plunged “amid broader market weakness and a critical report from Hunterbrook questioning the company’s recently announced Microsoft collaboration.”

On this news, Richtech common stock fell $1.06, or 20.87% to close at $4.02 on January 29, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Richtech’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Richtech Robotics class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/RR or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

