Food Lion Feeds Donates 300,000 Meals* in Honor of Supermarket Associate Day

SALISBURY, N.C. , Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of Supermarket Associate Day on Feb. 22, Food Lion Feeds is helping to provide 300,000 meals* to its longtime partner, Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. The donation is made in honor of Food Lion’s 82,000 associates and is equivalent to more than three meals per associate, symbolizing a full day of nourishment. Since 2021, Food Lion has contributed 1.8 million meals to celebrate its associates and the many ways they help customers nourish their families.

Supermarket Associate Day is part of a national effort to recognize frontline grocery workers. Established in 2021 by FMI, The Food Industry Association, Feb. 22 serves as a day of appreciation for the essential associates who support customers and strengthen their communities every day.

“On Supermarket Associate Day, we proudly recognize our dedicated associates across the towns and cities we serve who make Food Lion such a vital part of their communities,” said Greg Finchum, President, Food Lion. “Every day, they demonstrate what it means to care for their neighbors and ensure families have access to fresh, affordable groceries. At Food Lion, we believe no one should have to choose between dinner and rent or between gas and groceries. This donation is one way of honoring the remarkable efforts of our associates who bring our brand, strategy and culture to life.”

Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves. In 2025, Food Lion Feeds provided the equivalent of 238 million meals** to those in need. Of that total, more than 54 million meals were provided through its pioneering food rescue program. Each of Food Lion’s 1,111 stores donate unsaleable edible food to community feeding partners to support their clients’ nutritional needs. In 2000, Food Lion was the first grocery retailer in the country to establish a food rescue program in partnership with Feeding America.

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped provide the equivalent of more than 1.5 billion meals** to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to doubling its impact and donating the equivalent of 3 billion meals** by the end of 2032. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to fighting hunger, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

*$1 helps provide the equivalent of 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks.

**Food Lion Feeds helps address food insecurity by providing product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; investing in capital campaign support for feeding agencies; and volunteer hours by associates. These investments are converted to a meal equivalent based on various meal equivalent formulas.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company’s hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.



