Sagtec Expands AI SaaS Monetization Strategy as Enterprise Pipeline Scales; Company Advances Toward AI-Native Recurring Revenue Model

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT), an AI-native enterprise SaaS and automation platform provider, today announced continued expansion of its revenue-generating AI ecosystem as enterprise adoption accelerates across multiple industry verticals.

Serving more than 12,000 businesses, Sagtec is transitioning toward a scalable platform-driven business model centered on recurring SaaS subscriptions, AI workflow automation, and integrated data infrastructure services. Management believes this evolution positions the Company to capture long-term monetization opportunities as enterprises shift away from legacy enterprise software stacks.

Growing Enterprise Pipeline Strengthens Revenue Visibility

Recent commercial momentum includes a US$4.0 million Smart AI mobility platform deployment, reinforcing Sagtec’s ability to convert AI innovation into revenue-producing enterprise solutions and highlighting increasing demand for flexible AI-native infrastructure.

Beyond individual projects, Sagtec continues to expand its enterprise pipeline through:

AI-driven SaaS deployments

Subscription-based workflow platforms

Data hosting and analytics monetization

Long-term enterprise integration contracts





The Company’s platform architecture enables clients to scale usage over time, creating potential for recurring revenue growth as adoption expands across business functions.

Building an AI-Native Operating Layer for Enterprises

Sagtec is positioning its technology stack as a modular AI operating layer that allows enterprises to orchestrate AI agents, SaaS applications and microservices within a unified ecosystem.

This model aims to shift Sagtec’s revenue mix toward:

Predictable recurring income streams

Usage-driven monetization

Cross-platform integrations

Higher lifetime customer value





Management believes this approach aligns Sagtec with emerging enterprise AI infrastructure trends while creating opportunities for margin expansion through platform scalability.

Expansion Into Larger Markets to Capture High-Value Contracts

As part of its global growth strategy, Sagtec is expanding beyond Southeast Asia into the United States and other strategic markets, targeting sectors undergoing rapid AI transformation:

Mobility and digital transport ecosystems

Retail and food & beverage automation

Service-based digital platforms

Enterprise productivity workflows





By combining AI integrations with SaaS subscriptions and enterprise customization services, Sagtec aims to increase contract sizes while strengthening long-term monetization potential.

Management Commentary

“Our goal is to evolve Sagtec into a scalable AI SaaS revenue platform,” said Ng Chen Lok (Kevin), Chief Executive Officer of Sagtec Global Limited. “As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, we believe our modular platform approach positions us to capture recurring revenue opportunities while enabling clients to deploy automation faster and more efficiently.”

