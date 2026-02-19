Lithium Manganese Iron Phosphate (LMFP) for Li-ion Batteries Patent Landscape Analysis Report 2026: Global Filing Trends, Top Assignees, IP Newcomers and Portfolio Strength by Supply Chain Segment

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LMFP for Li-ion Batteries Patent Landscape Analysis 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key Features:

PDF with > 400 slides

Excel file > 7,80 patent families

Global patenting trends, including time evolution of patent publications, countries of patent filings, etc.

Main patent assignees and IP newcomers grouped by geographical area

Key players' IP position and the relative strength of their patent portfolio

Patents categorized by supply chain segments (precursors, cathode active materials, cathode, battery cells).

For each segment: IP dynamics, ranking of main patent assignees, IP newcomers, key IP players, key patents, and recent developments

Excel database containing all patents analyzed in the report, including hyperlinks to an updated online database.

LMFP: A promising cathode material for next-generation Li-ion batteries witnessing a fast-growing and shifting patenting activity

The burgeoning global demand for highly efficient and environmentally friendly energy storage solutions, driven primarily by the widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and large-scale energy storage systems (ESS), has made the development of advanced lithium-ion battery (LIB) cathode materials a critical focus.

While the olivine-structured lithium iron phosphate (LFP) is widely valued for its high safety, stability, low cost, and environmental friendliness, its relatively low operating voltage, typically around 3.4 V (vs. Li/Li+), limits its energy density and falls short of the increasing requirements for high-performance applications. Lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP), developed by partially substituting iron with manganese in the olivine structure, has emerged as a promising alternative.

This composition incorporates the high thermal stability and cost-effectiveness of LFP while leveraging the higher redox potential of manganese, resulting in a 10% to 20% higher energy density than LFP. Despite these advantages, LMFP faces intrinsic challenges notably poor electronic and ionic conductivity, sluggish lithium-ion diffusion kinetics, manganese dissolution issues, and capacity degradation related to the Jahn-Teller effect induced by Mn3+. Consequently, extensive research, supported by robust patent activity, has been performed for the last ten years.

In this context, the present report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the patent landscape related to the lithium manganese iron phosphate, from materials to battery cells. The analysts have selected and analyzed more than 7,800+ patent families (inventions) related to LMFP.

The general objectives of the present report are:

to identify and map the key IP players in each chosen technological segment (precursors, cathode active materials, cathodes, battery cells).

to assess the geographical distribution of patent families, current legal status of patents, helping stakeholders understand strategic positioning and navigate their competitive environment.

to get an overview of key and recent patents across the value chain.

These strategic insights will support R&D, investment, and policy decisions in the evolving field of Li-ion battery.

Understanding the main trends, the key players' IP position and IP strategy

IP?competition analysis should reflect the vision of players with a strategy to enter and develop their business in the LMFP Li-ion battery market. In this report, the analysts provide a comprehensive overview of the competitive IP landscape and latest technological developments in this field. The report identifies the IP leaders, most active patent applicants, and new entrants in the IP landscape.

It also sheds light on under-the-radar companies and new players in this field. The report covers IP dynamics and key trends in terms of patents applications, patent assignees, filing countries, and technological segment of interest (precursors, cathode active materials, cathode, battery cells, etc.). Dedicated sections of the report focus on the patent portfolios of key players from various countries.

Identify the IP newcomers

Since 2023, Chinese entities have established themselves as dominant newcomers in the LMFP patent landscape. Over 410 new IP players have entered the LMFP patent landscape since 2023, with around 80% coming from China. More than 20 newcomers are non-Chinese start-ups. The main Chinese entrants are material and battery manufacturers, while other Asian newcomers are primarily R&D institutes and material producers.

American newcomers include both start-ups and established companies, whereas other non-Asian entrants consist mainly of R&D organizations, battery manufacturers, and material suppliers. Dedicated sections of the report focus on the patent portfolios of IP new entrants from various countries.

Deep dive into key and recent patents across LMFP value chain

All patents selected for this study have been categorized by supply chain segment (precursor, cathode material, cathode, battery cells).

For each supply chain segment, this report includes a time-evolution of patent applications, main and key patent assignees, and a description of key and recently patented technologies. An understanding of the current technical challenges addressed in the patents is also presented.

Useful Excel patent database

This report also includes an extensive Excel database with all patents analyzed in this study, including patent information (numbers, dates, assignees, title, abstract, etc.), hyperlinks to an updated online database (original documents, legal status, etc.), and supply chain segments (precursors, cathode active materials, cathodes, battery cells).

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION

Scope of the report

Methodology

Essentials on Solid-state Batteries

Essentials on Halide solid electrolytes

HIGHLIGHTS

MAIN PATENT TRANFERS

PATENT LANDSCAPE OVERVIEW

Time evolution of patent publications

Time evolution of patent publications by filing countries

Timeline of main IP players

Main IP players by typology of companies

Main IP players by typology and headquarters countries

Ranking of main patent assignees by typology

Main start-ups/pure players by originating countries

Ranking of patent assignees

Main patent owners and current patent applicants

Countries of active patents for main patent assignees

Most active IP players since 2023

IP leadership of patent assignees

Geographical coverage of main players' IP portfolios

Global IP strategy of patent assignees

Patent activities by technological segments (precursors, cathode materials, cathode, battery cells, and other components)

Time evolution of patent publications by segments (precursors, cathode materials, cathode, battery cells, and other components)

Main patent assignees by segments (precursors, cathode materials, cathode, battery cells, and other components)

FOCUS ON IP NEWCOMERS

Main IP newcomers (first LMFP-related patent published in 2023 or later) by originating countries and by segments

FOCUS ON TECHNICAL SEGMENTS

LMFP precursors

LMFP cathode materials

LMFP electrode

LMFP battery cells

For each segment: Time evolution of patent publications Patent activity by filing countries Main IP players by typology and headquarters countries Key IP players and IP newcomers IP leadership of patent assignees Prior-art blocking potential of IP players Strength index of players' enforceable IP portfolios Key patents Overview of inventions claimed by recent patent applications



FOCUS ON FILING COUNTRIES

China

Japan

South Korea

Europe

USA

For each country: Time evolution of patent publications Patent families, pending applications and granted patents by segments (precursors, cathode materials, cathode, battery cells, and other components) IP leadership of patent assignees



FOCUS ON MAIN AND KEY IP PLAYERS

For each IP players: IP dynamics and level of patent activity, geographical & technical coverage, IP strengths, and potential for reinforcement

Japanese companies: Murata Manufacturing/Sony Battery, Toshiba, Panasonic/Sanyo, GS Yuasa, Hitachi, Furukawa, Taiheiyo Cement, Sumitomo Chemical/Tanaka Chemical, Sumitomo Metal Mining, Asahi Kasei, MU Ionic Solutions, Mitsubishi Chemical, Denka, Toda Kogyo, Zeon, Toyota, Nissan, and more

Murata Manufacturing/Sony Battery, Toshiba, Panasonic/Sanyo, GS Yuasa, Hitachi, Furukawa, Taiheiyo Cement, Sumitomo Chemical/Tanaka Chemical, Sumitomo Metal Mining, Asahi Kasei, MU Ionic Solutions, Mitsubishi Chemical, Denka, Toda Kogyo, Zeon, Toyota, Nissan, and more South Korean companies: LG Chem/LG Energy Solution, Samsung, SK Group, L&F, Posco, EcoPro, Hyundai/kia, and more

LG Chem/LG Energy Solution, Samsung, SK Group, L&F, Posco, EcoPro, Hyundai/kia, and more European companies: SAFT, Blue Solutions, I-TEN, Innolith/Alevo, BASF, Solvay/Syensqo, Umicore, Arkema, Daimler, Renault/Ampere, and more

SAFT, Blue Solutions, I-TEN, Innolith/Alevo, BASF, Solvay/Syensqo, Umicore, Arkema, Daimler, Renault/Ampere, and more North American companies: Amprius/Berzelius, Ignis Lithium, Quantumscape, Global Graphene, Dow, PIDC (Pacific Industrial Development Corporation), Nano One, General Motors, Rivian, Hydro-Quebec and more

Amprius/Berzelius, Ignis Lithium, Quantumscape, Global Graphene, Dow, PIDC (Pacific Industrial Development Corporation), Nano One, General Motors, Rivian, Hydro-Quebec and more Chinese companies: CATL, BYD, EVE Energy, ATL, Gotion/Guoxuan High Tech Power Energy, SVOLT, Envison/AESC, COSMX/COSLIGHT, Sunwoda, Cornex New Energy, CALB (China Aviation Lithium Battery), Wanxiang A123 Systems, Tafel New Energy Technology/Zenergy, JEVE (Tianjin EV Energy), Deyi Energy Technology, Lishen, Phylion, Hithium Energy Storage Technology, Ganfeng Lithium, NIO, GAC Group, Geely Holding, Trina Storage, FAW, Dongfeng Motor, Li-Auto, Battero Technology, WeLion New Energy Technology, Liongo New Energy Technology, Hengtron Nanotech, and more

CATL, BYD, EVE Energy, ATL, Gotion/Guoxuan High Tech Power Energy, SVOLT, Envison/AESC, COSMX/COSLIGHT, Sunwoda, Cornex New Energy, CALB (China Aviation Lithium Battery), Wanxiang A123 Systems, Tafel New Energy Technology/Zenergy, JEVE (Tianjin EV Energy), Deyi Energy Technology, Lishen, Phylion, Hithium Energy Storage Technology, Ganfeng Lithium, NIO, GAC Group, Geely Holding, Trina Storage, FAW, Dongfeng Motor, Li-Auto, Battero Technology, WeLion New Energy Technology, Liongo New Energy Technology, Hengtron Nanotech, and more Other companies: Epsilon Carbon/Johnson Matthey, Aleees (Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry), Reliance New Energy (Incl. Lithium Werks/Valence Tech.), Ola Electric Mobility, and more

ANNEXES

Companies Featured

AIST

ATL

Beijing Institute of Technology

BYD

CATL

CEA

Central South University

CNRS

COSMX/COSLIGHT

Dynanonic

Envision/AESC

Epsilon Carbon/Johnson Matthey

EVE Energy

Fraunhofer

General Motors

Global Graphene

Guoxuan High Tech Power Energy/Gotion

Hanyang University

HydroQuebec

Institute of Physics

KAIST

KERI

Kyushu University

LG Chem/LG Energy Solutions

Lockheed Martin/UT-Battelle

Murata/Sony

Reliance New Energy/Lithium Werks

RIST

Rongbay Technology

Samsung

SEL

Sumitomo Chemical/Tanaka Chemical

Sumitomo Metal Mining

Sunwoda

SVOLT

Taiheiyo Cement

Tinci Materials Technology

Tokyo Metropolotan University

Toshiba

Toyota

Tsinghua University

UNIST

University of Chicago

University of Michigan

Universite de Montreal

