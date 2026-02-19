ARDT INVESTOR NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Ardent Health (ARDT) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on March 9, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Ardent To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ardent Health, Inc. (“Ardent” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ARDT) and reminds investors of the March 9, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose information regarding Ardent Health's accounts receivable. During the Class Period, Defendants publicly reported the Company’s accounts receivable on a quarterly basis. In addition, Defendants represented that the Company maintained professional malpractice liability insurance in amounts “sufficient to cover claims arising out of its operations.”

On November 12, 2025, Ardent announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. The Company revealed a $43 million reduction in its revenue due to accounting changes, and a $54 million increase in professional liability reserves.

On this news, Ardent's stock price fell $4.75 per share, or 33.81%, to close at $9.30 per share on November 13, 2025.

