Tele-Monitoring Services: Growing at 18% CAGR, Bringing Health Closer to Families

Ottawa, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global tele-monitoring services market size is calculated at USD 36.59 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 164.55 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 18.18% for the forecasted period.

Key Takeaways

North America accounted for the largest share of the tele-monitoring services market in 2025.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the studied years.

By service, the remote patient monitoring (RPM) segment registered dominance in the market and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By payment model, the government/public payers segment led the market in 2025.

By payment model, the insurance reimbursement segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By device, the wearables/remote sensor segment dominated the global market.

By device, the mobile devices segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By facility, the tele-hospitals segment dominated the market in 2025.

By facility, the tele-home segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By end-use, the patients segment accounted largest market share in the market in 2025.

By end-use, the providers segment is expected to grow rapidly in the market during the forecast period.



Executive Summary Table

Key Elements Scope Market Size in 2026 USD 36.59 Billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 164.55 Billion CAGR (2026 - 2035) 18.18 % Leading Region North America Market Segmentation By Service, By Payment Model, By Device, By Facility, By End-use Top Key Players vTitan, Philips, Graphnet Health & Luscii,Vitalacy, Inc., OMRON Healthcare, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Teladoc Health, Inc.

What are Tele-monitoring Services?

Tele-monitoring services are remote healthcare solutions that use digital devices and communication technologies to continuously track patients’ health data, enabling

timely interventions and improved clinical decision-making without in-person visits. The tele-monitoring services market involves remote healthcare solutions that track patients' vital signs, chronic conditions, and treatment adherence using digital devices and connected platforms. Growing adoption is driven by rising chronic disease prevalence, demand for home-based care, and advancements in IoT, wearable sensors, and AI analytics. Key applications include cardiac, diabetes, and respiratory monitoring, enabling real-time data sharing, improved patient outcomes, and reduced hospital visits.

What are the Key Drivers in the Tele-monitoring Services Market?

The market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing geriatric population, and growing demand for remote patient care. Technological advancements in IoT, wearable devices, and AI-powered analytics enhance real-time monitoring and personalized healthcare. Additionally, healthcare cost reduction, the shift towards home-based care, and supportive government initiatives are fueling widespread adoption of tele-monitoring solutions globally.

What are the Ongoing Trends in the Tele-monitoring Services Market?

In September 2025, RDS, based in Strasbourg, secured €14 million in Series A funding to advance its wearable patch and remote monitoring solutions, supporting expansion and product development across France, Germany, and the broader European market.

What is the Emerging Challenge in the Tele-monitoring Services Market?

The market faces challenges, including data privacy and security concerns, limited interoperability between devices and healthcare systems, and high initial setup costs. Additionally, lack of patient digital literacy, regulatory uncertainties across regions, and inconsistent reimbursement policies hinder widespread adoption. Ensuring accurate, real-time data collection and integrating AI-driven insights into clinical workflows remain critical obstacles for market growth.

Percentage of Physicians Using Telemedicine with Video in U.S. by 2019 and 2021:

Telemedicine use among U.S. physicians grew dramatically between 2019 and 2021. Overall, video-based consultations increased from 16% in 2019 to 80.5% in 2021, with the highest adoption seen in practices that had electronic health record (EHR) systems. Physicians in large practices led the way, rising from 32.8% to 91.1%, while small and medium practices also experienced significant growth. Notably, even physicians without EHR systems started using telemedicine, increasing from 0% to 59.1%.

Regional Analysis

What Made North America Dominant in the Tele-monitoring Services Market in 2025?

North America led the market in 2025 due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of digital health technologies, and growing prevalence of chronic diseases. Supportive government initiatives, widespread use of wearable devices and IoT-enabled monitoring tools, and strong investments in telehealth platforms further fueled growth. The presence of major market players and favorable reimbursement policies also contributed to the region's leadership.

For Instance,

In February 2025, VitalConnect invested $100 million to advance the development of its patient monitoring solutions, aiming to enhance remote healthcare capabilities and expand its product portfolio.



In the U.S., tele-monitoring services are expanding rapidly as healthcare systems adopt remote solutions for chronic disease management and preventive care. Advanced digital infrastructure, increased provider integration, and supportive regulatory changes are boosting service deployment across hospitals and home settings.

How did the Asia Pacific Expand at the Fastest Pace in the Market in 2025?

The Asia Pacific tele-monitoring services market expanded at the fastest pace in 2025 due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, and growing awareness of remote healthcare solutions. Rapid adoption of smartphones, wearable devices, and IoT-enabled monitoring tools, along with supportive government initiatives and improving healthcare infrastructure, fueled demand. Additionally, expanding telehealth platforms and investments by key players accelerated market growth in the region.

In China, tele-monitoring services are gaining momentum with substantial investments in digital health and government initiatives aimed at enhancing remote care access. Growing demand for continuous patient oversight, especially for mental health and chronic conditions, underscores this market’s strong expansion in urban and rural areas.

Segmental Insights

By Service Analysis

How did the Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Segment Dominate the Tele-monitoring Services Market in 2025?

The remote patient monitoring (RPM) segment dominated the market and is expected to grow at the fastest rate in 2025 due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for home-based services, and growing adoption of wearable devices and IoT-enabled sensors. ROM solutions offer real-time tracking of vital signs, improve patient engagement, and enable timely clinical interventions. Strong reimbursement support and technological advancements further fueled their widespread implementation across healthcare settings.

By Payment Model Analysis

Why the government/public payers Segment Dominated the Tele-monitoring Services Market?

The government/public payers segment dominated the tele-monitoring services market due to strong reimbursement policies, supportive healthcare programs, and initiatives promoting remote patient care. Public funding for chronic disease management, geriatric care, and home-based monitoring increased the adoption of tele-monitoring pilot programs, and partnerships with healthcare providers ensured wider implementation, driving growth and reinforcing the segment’s leadership in the market.

The insurance reimbursement segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing coverage of tele-monitoring services by private and public insurers. Rising awareness of cost-effective remote care, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and initiatives promoting home-based monitoring are driving adoption. Favorable reimbursement policies and partnerships with healthcare providers further accelerate market expansion in this segment.

By Device Analysis

Which Device Segment Dominated the Tele-monitoring Services Market?

By device, the wearables/remote sensor segment dominated the global market due to their ability to provide continuous, real-time, non-invasive health data, enhancing chronic disease management. They improve patient compliance, increase comfort, reduce hospital visits, and offer cost-effective, proactive care in home environments.

By device, the mobile devices segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising smartphone adoption, high internet connectivity, and the need for convenient, remote, real-time health tracking. They enable cost-effective, personalized care, empowering patients and reducing hospital visits, especially for chronic disease management.

By Facility Analysis

How did the Tele-hospitals Segment Dominate the Tele-monitoring Services Market in 2025?

The tele-hospitals segment dominated the market in 2025 due to the integration of advanced remote monitoring systems in hospital settings, enabling continuous patient care and real-time data analysis. High patient inflow, rising chronic disease prevalence, and growing demand for efficient hospital-based telehealth solutions drove adoption. Supportive infrastructure, skilled staff, and investments in AI-enabled monitoring further reinforced the segment's leadership.

The tele-home segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing demand for home-based care, rising chronic disease prevalence, and a growing elderly population. Advancements in wearable devices, IoT-enabled sensors, and AI-driven remote monitoring solutions allow real-time health tracking at home, reducing hospital visits and healthcare costs, which is driving rapid adoption in this segment.

By End-use Analysis

How did the Patients Segment Dominate the Tele-monitoring Services Market in 2025?

The patients segment held the largest market share in 2025 due to growing adoption of tele-monitoring solutions for managing chronic conditions, elderly care, and preventive health. Increased awareness of remote healthcare, user-friendly wearable devices, and their health from home. Rising patient engagement and demand for convenient, cost-effective care drove the segment’s market dominance.

The providers segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of tele-monitoring solutions by hospitals, clinics, and healthcare professionals. Providers are leveraging AI-enabled and IoT-integrated platforms to remotely monitor patient health, improve clinical decision-making, andreduce hospital readmission. Rising demand for efficient, data-driven care and supportive reimbursement policies are driving accelerated adoption in this segment.

Key Players List

OMRON Healthcare, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Teladoc Health, Inc.

AMD Global Telemedicine

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Twilio Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Medtronic

GE Healthcare

TeleMedCare

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global tele-oncology market size is calculated at US$ 4.74 in 2024, grew to US$ 5.49 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 20.48 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 15.76% between 2025 and 2034.

The telehealth and telemedicine market is anticipated to grow from USD 286.22 billion in 2025 to USD 1209.26 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

The global teleneurology market size is calculated at US$ 7.57 billion in 2025, grew to US$ 8.45 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around US$ 22.83 billion by 2035. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 11.67% between 2026 and 2035.

The global telestroke market size was estimated at USD 2.04 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 2.31 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 7.03 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 13.18% from 2026 to 2035.

The global teleradiology market size is calculated at US$ 10.16 billion in 2025, grew to US$ 11.61 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around US$ 38.43 billion by 2035. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 14.23% between 2026 and 2035.

The global telerehabilitation systems market size reached USD 611.53 million in 2024, grew to USD 694 million in 2025, and is projected to hit around USD 2165.5 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 13.64% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global telehealth market size is calculated at USD 153.84 billion in 2025, grew to USD 191.88 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 1402.1 billion by 2035. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 24.73% between 2026 and 2035.

The global telehealth services for behavioural and mental health market size was estimated at USD 4.04 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 4.5 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 11.88 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 11.38% from 2026 to 2035.

The global AI in telehealth & telemedicine market size is calculated at US$ 3.89 billion in 2024, grew to US$ 5.3 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 86.31 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 36.35% between 2025 and 2034.

The U.S. telehealth market size reached US$ 42.61 billion in 2024 and is anticipate to increase to US$ 52.76 billion in 2025. By 2034, the market is forecasted to achieve a value of around US$ 358.96 billion, growing at a CAGR of 23.84%.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Service

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM)

Chronic Disease Management

Post-Operative Monitoring



By Payment Model

Self-Pay (Out-of-pocket)

Insurance Reimbursement

Employer-sponsored

Government/Public Payers

Others



By Device

Wearables/Remote Sensor

Mobile Devices

By Facility

Tele-hospitals

Tele-home

By End-use

Patients

Payers

Providers

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



