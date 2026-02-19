Critical Minerals Surge: Here Are Five Companies Mining Tungsten, Copper, and Silver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquityInsider.com News Commentary — The United States is converting critical minerals policy into capital at unprecedented speed. Project Vault, a landmark public-private initiative backed by a $10 billion Export-Import Bank loan and $2 billion in private capital, aims to build a civilian strategic minerals reserve covering 60 commodities classified as critical by the USGS[1]. Simultaneously, physical silver investment is forecast to surge 20% in 2026 to a three-year high of 227 million ounces, even as the market heads into its sixth consecutive annual supply deficit. These dynamics are positioning GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF), Almonty Industries (TSX: AII) (NASDAQ: ALM), Lundin Mining (TSX: LUN), Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL), and Foran Mining (TSX: FOM) at the center of a structural resource revaluation.

Copper prices reached $13,238 per tonne on the London Metal Exchange in January 2026, a historical high, with Citigroup projecting prices could approach $15,000 per tonne if supply shortages and low inventories persist[2]. The U.S. government has now moved from policy statements to direct capital deployment, channeling billions through multiple federal funding programs to accelerate domestic and allied critical minerals supply chains[3]. With sovereign capital reinforcing the sector, miners with tungsten, copper, and silver exposure stand to benefit.

GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) just announced a $2.0 million critical mineral flow-through financing to advance the district-scale Magno Polymetallic Project in British Columbia's Cassiar District. The non-brokered private placement will issue up to 7,547,170 flow-through shares at $0.265 per share, with proceeds directed toward eligible Canadian exploration expenses qualifying as critical mineral flow-through expenditures. No warrants will be issued, and the financing is expected to fund 3D geological modeling, target refinement, and drill planning across the Magno property through 2026.

"Our 2025 program delivered several milestones with indium values up to 334 ppm, the highest recorded in the Cassiar District, alongside high-grade silver-lead-zinc mineralization, including grab samples returning up to 2,370 g/t silver with more than 20% lead and 19.25% zinc," said Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven. "This financing allows us to complete 3D targeting and advance toward 2026 drilling."

The financing follows a productive 2025 exploration campaign at Magno that defined property-scale porphyry-related zonation across the 36,973-hectare project, where 357 samples revealed bonanza silver grades up to 2,370 grams per tonne and tungsten values reaching 6,550 ppm across multiple skarn zones. Strong and widespread tungsten mineralization, particularly at the Kuhn and Dead Goat zones, further confirms the scale of the system. Metal ratio signatures suggest a classic porphyry-related zonation pattern transitioning from silver-lead-zinc carbonate replacement to tungsten-zinc skarns and a porphyry copper-molybdenum source at depth. The company also confirmed high-grade copper at its Three Guardsmen Project, with surface sampling returning up to 15.85% copper.

In Brazil, GoldHaven also recently confirmed gold mineralization in bedrock at its Copeçal West Target, where the first-ever drilling returned 39 meters at 0.11 g/t gold from 58 meters depth in unweathered rock. All four holes drilled at the Western Target intersected anomalous gold, with hole COPE-PDH-006 returning 7 meters at 0.46 g/t gold including 1 meter at 1.21 g/t. The company previously completed its inaugural diamond drilling program at Copeçal's East Target, where nine holes totaling 1,085.7 meters discovered bornite, suggesting potential for a substantial gold-copper system.

GoldHaven now controls 133,186 hectares across proven mining jurisdictions in British Columbia and Brazil, with the Magno property located just three kilometres south of the historic Cassiar mining camp and accessible via Highway 37, providing infrastructure advantages rarely present at projects of this scale. All projects are supported by a comprehensive 43-101 Technical Report .

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Almonty Industries (TSX: AII) (NASDAQ: ALM) has outlined its long-term vision in a shareholder letter detailing the successful transition of its Sangdong Tungsten Mine in South Korea from construction to production. The first truckload of ore was delivered to the ROM pad in December 2025, marking a strategic inflection point for a mine expected to become one of the largest and longest-life tungsten operations outside China.

"Sangdong is the foundation of our strategy to establish a secure, reliable, and geopolitically aligned supply of tungsten for the United States and its allies," said Lewis Black, CEO of Almonty. " Our vision is to establish a fully integrated, Western-based tungsten platform spanning North America, Europe and Asia to supply at least 40% of all non-China tungsten."

Almonty has secured binding hard floor offtake agreements including U.S. defense applications, and aims to supply 40% of all non-China tungsten. Tungsten prices surged over 160% in 2025, while the U.S. banned Chinese tungsten imports for defense procurement starting 2027. The company raised approximately $219 million in 2025 offerings to fund the ramp-up.

Meanwhile, Lundin Mining (TSX: LUN) just released study results for the Vicuña project, a 50/50 joint venture with BHP combining the Filo del Sol and Josemaria deposits. The study outlines average annual production of 400,000 tonnes of copper, 700,000 ounces of gold, and 22 million ounces of silver over the first 25 years, with a 70-plus year mine life.

"The Study outlines a project that would rank among the top five copper, gold, and silver mines globally," said Jack Lundin, CEO of Lundin. "A staged development approach provides a disciplined pathway to unlock the full value of the district, enabling sequenced capital deployment, effective risk management, and ongoing optimization while delivering substantial, long-life copper production growth over multiple decades."

Lundin has upsized its credit facility to $4.5 billion and is targeting top-ten global copper producer status with 500,000 tonnes of copper and 550,000 ounces of gold annually. Peak production is projected at over 500,000 tonnes of copper per year over a ten-year period.

Silver producer Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) recently reported full-year results showcasing record revenue exceeding $1.4 billion, up 53% year-over-year. The company generated net income of $321 million, record adjusted EBITDA of $670 million, and free cash flow of $310 million while producing 17.0 million ounces of silver at the top of guidance.

"2025 was a transformational year for Hecla with strong operational and financial results across a number of key metrics," said Rob Krcmarov, CEO of Hecla. "With our strengthened balance sheet and cash position, we aim to nearly double our exploration and pre-development spending to $55 million in 2026, and we will continue to focus on operational excellence and disciplined growth across our high-quality silver operations."

Hecla's Lucky Friday mine set a record with 5.3 million ounces of silver, while Keno Hill delivered its first profitable year with record production exceeding 3 million ounces. The company holds reserves of 231 million ounces of silver and approximately 2 million ounces of gold.

Rounding out the group, Foran Mining (TSX: FOM) announced a combination with Eldorado Gold in a $3.8 billion transaction that will give the McIlvenna Bay copper-zinc project in Saskatchewan the scale and financial strength to accelerate development. Commercial production at McIlvenna Bay is targeted for mid-2026.

"This transaction gives McIlvenna Bay the scale and financial strength to fully realize its potential, including the ability to accelerate phased expansion opportunities over time," said Dan Myerson, CEO of Foran." Coupled with Skouries, this positions Eldorado to advance two world-class assets into production in short order. Having advanced through the risk curve associated with development, the company is fast approaching an inflection point towards enhanced free cash flow and production growth."

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe praised the deal for its economic benefits, including job creation in the province. The combined company will offer investors diversified exposure to both copper and gold, two metals seeing robust institutional demand in 2026.

