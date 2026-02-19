Gastroesophageal (GE) Junction Carcinomas Global Clinical Trials Market Review 2025: Regional, Phase, Sponsor & Enrollment Analysis with G7 & E7 Coverage and Five-Year Trend Review

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gastroesophageal (GE) Junction Carcinomas - Global Clinical Trials Review, 2025" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The clinical trial report provides an overview of Gastroesophageal (GE) Junction Carcinomas Clinical trials scenario. This report provides top line data relating to the clinical trials on Gastroesophageal (GE) Junction Carcinomas.

The report includes an overview of trial numbers and their average enrollment in top countries conducted across the globe. The report offers coverage of disease clinical trials by region, country (G7 & E7), phase, trial status, end points status and sponsor type. Report also provides prominent drugs for in-progress trials (based on number of ongoing trials).

The analyst Clinical Trial Reports are generated using the analyst's proprietary database - Pharma - Clinical trials database. Clinical trials are collated from 80+ different clinical trial registries, conferences, journals, news etc across the globe. Clinical trials database undergoes periodic update by dynamic process.



The report enhances the decision making capabilities and helps to create an effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.



Report Scope

The report provides a snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape

Report provides top level data related to the clinical trials by Region, Country (G7 & E7), Trial Status, Trial Phase, Sponsor Type and End point status

The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials (Trial title, Phase, and Status) pertaining to the company

The report provides all the unaccomplished trials (Terminated, Suspended and Withdrawn) with reason for unaccomplishment

The Report provides enrollment trends for the past five years

Report provides latest news for the past three months

Reasons to Buy

Assists in formulating key business strategies with regards to investment

Helps in identifying prominent locations for conducting clinical trials which saves time and cost

Provides top level analysis of Global Clinical Trials Market which helps in identifying key business opportunities

Supports understanding of trials count and enrollment trends by country in global therapeutics market

Aids in interpreting the success rates of clinical trials by providing a comparative scenario of completed and uncompleted (terminated, suspended or withdrawn) trials

Facilitates clinical trial assessment of the indication on a global, regional and country level

Gastroesophageal (GE) Junction Carcinomas Latest Clinical Trials News

Nov 25, 2025: Imfinzi Approved in the US as First and Only Perioperative Immunotherapy for Patients With Early Gastric and Gastroesophageal Cancers

Nov 07, 2025: Marengo Presents Oral Presentation Highlights Single-Agent of Invikafusp Alfa Across PD-1-Resistant Cancers in Phase 2 Clinical Trial at SITC 2025

Oct 30, 2025: Foghorn Therapeutics Announces Updates for Selective ARID1B Program

Oct 28, 2025: Alphamab Oncology Announces Biparatopic HER2-targeting ADC JSKN003 Was Granted Fast Track Designation by FDA for the Treatment of PROC

Oct 22, 2025: I-Mab To Present Updated Givastomig Monotherapy Data at 2025 AACR-NCI-EORTC Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics Conference on October 23, 2025

Oct 20, 2025: First-line bemarituzumab improves short-term survival in gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer overexpressing FGFR2b

Oct 20, 2025: Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Announced Presentation On SKB-315 at the 2025

European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress

Oct 20, 2025: Boan Biotech Presents Early Findings about BA1301 at ESMO 2025

Oct 17, 2025: IMFINZI-Based Regimen Reduced the Risk of Death by 22% in Early Gastric Cancer vs. Chemotherapy Alone in MATTERHORN Phase III Trial

Oct 17, 2025: Mixed Outcomes With Novel Targeted Therapies for HER2-Positive Upper GI Cancers

Oct 14, 2025: I-Mab To Present Short-Talk on Updated Givastomig Monotherapy Data at the 2025 AACR-NCI-EORTC Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics Conference

Oct 03, 2025: ALX Oncology to Present Data from Phase 2 Trial, Highlighting CD47 Expression as a Predictive Biomarker in Gastric Cancer, at 40th SITC Annual Meeting

Companies Featured

Merck & Co Inc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

AstraZeneca Plc

IQVIA Holdings Inc

Roche Holding AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Amgen Inc

BeOne Medicines AG

ICON Plc

Bayer AG

Key Topics Covered:

Report Guidance

The analyst Clinical Trials Report Coverage

Clinical Trials by Region

Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe

Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Middle East and Africa

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America

Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Gastroesophageal (GE) Junction Carcinomas to Oncology Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries

Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by E7 Countries: Proportion of Gastroesophageal (GE) Junction Carcinomas to Oncology Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials by Phase in E7 Countries

Clinical Trials in E7 Countries by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by Phase

In Progress Trials by Phase

Clinical Trials by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by End Point Status

Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time

Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type

Prominent Sponsors

Top Companies Participating in Gastroesophageal (GE) Junction Carcinomas Therapeutics Clinical Trials

Prominent Drugs

Clinical Trial Profile Snapshots

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6i6jey

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.