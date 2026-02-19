Hirevue Launches Assessment Builder to Scale Validated Skills Hiring Across Enterprises

Salt lake city, Utah, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hirevue, the global leader in skills-based hiring, announced the launch of Assessment Builder, a breakthrough product that makes scientifically validated hiring assessments accessible to organizations at scale. For the first time, teams can build role-specific, performance-predictive assessments in just minutes while harnessing Hirevue’s foundation of scientific rigor tied to the proven capabilities that drive validated post-hire outcomes.

Today’s Talent Acquisition teams face a seemingly impossible trade-off: hire with speed or hire for quality. Assessment Builder bridges the gap by empowering hiring teams to replace guesswork with evidence-led hiring across more roles to improve fit, performance, and retention.

“Hiring decisions deserve the same rigor organizations apply to every other mission-critical business investment,” said Dr. Mike Hudy, Chief Science Officer at Hirevue. “With Hirevue’s Assessment Builder, we’ve combined decades of I-O psychology research with proven validation methods and put them into an innovative user experience that makes assessments readily accessible for hiring teams. Now, more talent decisions can be made on the proven skills that actually predict success—not just what looks good on a resume.”

Assessment Builder uses AI to analyze job descriptions and inform assessment creation, helping align evaluations to role requirements. Consistent with Hirevue’s commitment to responsible AI, organizations control when and how AI is applied—including the option to use AI-scored components or fully non-AI approaches—supporting transparency and flexibility across every stage of AI adoption.

Designed for Evidence-Led Hiring at Scale

Assessment Builder offers science-backed validation for lower volume roles or roles that don’t typically use assessments, making it a smart choice for your whole organization—not just certain roles.

Move faster: Build assessments in just minutes using a guided user experience

Build assessments in just minutes using a guided user experience Predict fit : Easily identify the skills and job relevant competencies aligned to performance requirements

Easily identify the skills and job relevant competencies aligned to performance requirements Scale skills validation : Deploy validated assessments to more roles without added complexity

Deploy validated assessments to more roles without added complexity Improve post-hire outcomes: Replace guesswork and instinct with evidence, and lay the foundation for performance and retention improvement

Assessment Builder is available now. To learn more or request a demo, visit here.

About Hirevue

Hirevue helps organizations elevate the hiring conversation from evaluating candidates’ credentials to understanding their capabilities. The company’s deep expertise in selection science and AI helps companies understand an applicant’s unique skills and potential to match them to jobs where they can excel today while suggesting a future path. Serving over 1,150 pioneering customers around the globe, including over 60% of the Fortune 100, Hirevue has hosted over 180 million assessments, 80 million video interviews and 200 million chat-based candidate engagements.

