Global International Payments Training Course: Master FX, SWIFT, CLS, Global Clearing & Settlement, Liquidity and Risk Management (Mar 25th - Mar 28th, 2026)

This practical course has been tailored for banking professionals who have some experience in domestic payments and want to expand their knowledge of international payments. You will explore the key principles, concepts, practices and current developments in international payments.
You will have a chance to learn about the principles of foreign exchange and currency, high-value global payments, purpose and role of SWIFT and CLS, global clearing and settlement mechanisms as well as about liquidity management, international trade facilitation, risk management, and legal and regulatory issues.
Who should attend? This course will be of special interest to payment professionals with some experience who wish to expand their knowledge base and advance their careers into the global payments arena.
Key Topics Covered:
Day 1
- International Payments Primer
- We introduce participants to the key concepts, principles, and terms relating to international payments. Delegates are provided a fundamental understanding of the field and a foundation for comprehending more advanced or topic-specific subject matter delivered subsequently in the program.
The purpose of a Payment System
- Characteristics of International Payments
- The Payment Process
- The Current International Payments Scene
- Who Makes International Payments
Cross-Border Retail Payments
Definitions and Overview
- Nature of Cross-Border Payments
- Demand and Supply Sides
- Key Features
- Overview of the Cross-Border Retail Payments Market
- The Demand Side
The Supply Side - Front End
Payment Service Providers
- Types of PSPs of Cross-Border Retail Payment Services
- End-to-End PSPs
- Payment Instruments
- Payment Cards for Cross-Border Payments
- Service Channels and Access Points
Supply Side - Back End
Back-End Arrangements
- Correspondent Banking Model
- Interlinking Model
- Closed-Loop/In-House/Intragroup
- Peer-to-Peer Model
- Use of the Blockchain
- Contractual, Legal and Regulatory Framework
Market Preferences
Demand Side - Different Preferences
- Demand Side - Expectations
- Supply Side - Front End - Innovation, Cash preferences, challenges and standards
ISO 20022 and International Interlinking of Payment Infrastructures
Supply Side - Back End Messaging, Settlement, Improvements, Alternatives
Regional Integration Case Studies
Directo a Mexico
- EACHA
- Arab Regional Payment System
- SEPA
Interdiction & Enforcement Aspects of International Payments
International Payments & the Law
- Local Laws
- International Principles and AML Requirements
- Financial Action Task Force (FATF)
- Examples of Legal Payments Structures - The USA, The UK, European Union
- Anti-Money Laundering
- Suspicious Activities
High-Value Global Payments
TARGET2
- CHIPS
- TARGET T2-Securities
The Purpose & Role of SWIFT
SWIFT's Evolution
- Network & Transaction Volumes
- Before SWIFT - How payments worked
- What SWIFT is used for
- The Role of SWIFT in Payments
- BICs
- Straight Through Processing
- FIN Services - How it works
- SWIFTNet
- SWIFT Message Types
- Cross Border ACH (SWIFT through a CUG)
- The FIN Message Dissected
- SWIFT Standards XML: Comparing FIN & XML, SWIFT Global Payments Innovation (gpi)
Global Clearing & Settlement
A Study in complexity
- Settlement Under Correspondent Banking
Day 2
- Foreign Exchange & Currency Principles
Foreign Exchange (FX) Terms
- Nostro & Vostro
- How Foreign Exchange Works - A Case Study
- Exchange Rates - How rates are set, Supply & Demand, International Monetary Issues, Purchasing Power Parity
- Foreign Exchange Issues: Gold Standard, National Fiat Money, Bretton Woods, Floating Rates
Alternative International Payment Systems
Hawala - What it is and how it works
- A Case Study
- Why is Hawala used?
- Is Hawala Legal?
- Hawala and Money Laundering
- How the system can be misused
Workers' Remittances
What are Remittances?
- Who are the SenderS and the Receivers?
The Purpose, Role & Operation of CLS
- This section deals with risks in International payments and the role of CLS in their mitigation.
- International Payments and Risk
Herstatt Risk
- What are all the Foreign Exchange Risks?
- Settlement Methods and their Effect on Risk
The Mathematics of Foreign Exchange Settlement
How Exposures are Measured
- The Foreign Exchange Settlement Process
- Projecting FX Settlement Exposures
- Duration of FX Settlement Exposures
- Size and Duration of Exposures
- Payment System Operating Hours & Time Zones
Continuous Linked Settlement
How CLS Works
- Benefits of CLS
- New CLS Services
- CLS & Correspondent Banking
Liquidity Management
Traditional Tools of Liquidity Management
- Managing Liquidity
- Managing Liquidity Within a Bank System
- Multi-Currency Liquidity Management
International Trade Facilitation
The Trade Process
- Payments Within the Trade Process
- Payments in International Trade
- Documentary Credits & Documentary Collections
- Linking Goods to Documents
Guarantees & Letters of Credit
Guarantees - types, uses and processes
- Letters of Credit
- Standby Letters of Credit
International Trade Financing Methods
Balancing cost and risk
- Customer financing solutions - Letters of Credit, Documentary Collection
Risk Management in FX
What is Risk?
- The Size of the Problem
- FX Risks - Some Notes Case Studies
Managing Risks
Enterprise Risk Management
- Implementing a Risk Management Policy
- Operational Risk
- Managing Operational Risk
- Risk Analysis
- Risk Appetite
- Risk Impact Vs. Frequency
- Risk Impact Vs. Probability
- Regulation as a Payment System Risk
Advanced Legal and Regulatory Issues
Achieving an Efficient International Payment Service
- UNCITRAL and its Model Law
- FATF and International Payments
Corporate Perspectives & Challenges in International Payments
What Corporates Want
- RosettaNet
Emerging Trends
How International Payments are Changing
- What the Future may Hold
Speaker
Richard's professional experience spans over 30 years. He started his career with Wells Fargo Bank, following by Fundtech and then moving to international advisory and consulting for the private and high-tech sectors providing high-level consulting, business analysis, project management and training to a wide range of banking clientele across the globe.
Over his career Richard was involved in International Trade Finance, Cross Border Payments and Settlements, Operational Risk, AML and Corporate Governance amongst others.
He has spent extensive time servicing a diversity of financial institutional clients in many countries including: UK, Ireland, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Philippines, Korea, Malawi, Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Poland, Sweden, Netherlands, Greece, Norway, Bermuda and across North America.
Clients that Richard has trained & consulted to include: JP Morgan, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Qatar Exchange, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Central Bank of Egypt, Irish Gas, UBS, Central Bank of Ireland, Central Bank of Norway, Merrill Lynch, PGGM, BP, Asian Development Bank, African Development Bank, Instinet, Fundtech, European Central Bank, Brunei Investment Agency, British Steel Pension Fund, Salesforce and Tullet Prebon amongst others.
