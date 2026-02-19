International Investment Performance Measurement, Risk & Attribution Training Course: Investment Performance Reporting, Equity Attribution and Ex-Post Risk (Mar 23rd - Mar 25th, 2026)

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investment Performance Measurement, Risk & Attribution (Mar 23rd - Mar 25th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This is a comprehensive, hands-on business introduction to the concepts and application of Investment Performance Reporting, Equity Attribution and Ex-Post Risk. Although it includes brief coverage of Fixed Interest Attribution, Multi-Currency Attribution and Ex-Ante Risk, each of these more complex applications is given separate, dedicated one-day coverage in other workshops.
The workshop includes numerous case studies which work from raw data. It also includes coverage of the data management implications of Performance and Attribution implementations.
By attending this workshop you will gain an understanding of Performance, Attribution and Risk to allow you to follow through from Portfolio Valuation to Performance Report. In addition, you will be able to take the applications forward to 'get to the next stage' performance analysis, client reporting and user problem solving.
Investment Performance, Attribution and Risk are complex topics. Each includes concepts distinct from, for example, Investment Reporting, Accounting or Fund Pricing. Accordingly, a simple spreadsheet as a guide is made available for prospective attendees pre-workshop to attempt and gain initial familiarity with key concepts.
Key Topics Covered:
Day 1 - Performance Returns
- Objectives and Scope
Middle Office' Environment
- Portfolio Valuation to Performance Report
- Evaluating Manager Performance - Options
- Performance Attribution - Deconstructing the Value Add
- Risk - Ranking Portfolios with Equal Performance
Performance Returns
Simple Returns - Absolute and Percentage
- Definition, Source, Relevance of Performance Flows
- Data and Signage Implications for Flows
- Modified Dietz Methodology
- Money and Time - Weighted Returns
- Flow Weighting
- Returns Period to Date
- Sector and Portfolio - Level Returns
- Review Distance - Learning Exercise
Consolidation Case Study: Daily Security and Cash Returns
- Alternative Methodologies
Internal Rate of Return
- Linked Internal Rate of Return
- Bank Administration Institute
Annualised vs Cumulative Returns
Annualised and Cumulative Reporting Options
- Annualising Cumulative Returns
Impact of Fees
Regulatory Requirements
- System Implications
- Storing Returns Both Gross and Net of Fees
Currency impact
Local, Currency and Base Returns
- Algorithms
- Deriving the Third Return
Benchmarking
Types of Benchmark
- Relevant Benchmark
- Excess Return
- Arithmetic vs Geometric Comparison
- Drifting
- Price, Market Capitalisation and Equal Weighted Calculations
Case Study: Benchmark Creation from Indices
- Contribution Analysis
Contribution as Position Weight * Position Return
- Reconciliation - Total Contributions to Portfolio Return
- Multi-Period Implications
GIPS
Overview of Global Investment Performance Standards
- Self-Regulatory with Independent Verification
- 2020 Exposure Draft
- Compliance - 'Musts' and 'Recommendations'
- Day 1 Review, Questions and Close
- Open Forum
Day 2 - Performance Attribution and Risk
Performance Attribution
Review of Day 1
- Review of Performance Reporting
Attribution
Concepts
- Equity Attribution
- Fixed Interest Attribution
- Workshop Focus on Equity Attribution
Equity Attribution - 'Top Down', Single Period
Deconstructing the Value Add
- Brinson Additive Benchmark-Relative Methodology
- Attribution Elements - 'Top Down' Approach
- Single Currency Approach
- Total of Elements Reconciliation to Excess Return
- Geometric Alternative
'What if?' Analysis of Attribution Elements
Case Study Equity Attribution - Top Down
- Equity Attribution - 'Bottom Up' Alternative, Single Period
Attribution Elements - 'Bottom Up' Approach
- Extend Case Study Equity Attribution to Bottom Up Approach
- Multi-Period Attribution
- Bottom-Up Approach
- Arithmetic vs Geometric Approach gives Variances
- Attribution 'Smoothing' Removes Variances
- Smoothing Algorithms
Case Study Attribution Smoothing: Frongello Algorithms
- Introduction to Multi-Currency Attribution
Currency Attribution Element
- Introduction to
'Naiive' Currency Attribution
'Full' Multi-Currency Attribution Options
- Karnosky and Singer Methodology
Other
Transactions Based vs Holdings Based Attribution
- Source of Residuals
- Smoothing for Residuals
Risk
Concepts
- Ex-Post Risk
- Ex-Ante Risk
- Workshop Focus on Ex-Post Risk
Statistical Concepts
Standard Deviation
- Correlation
- The Capital Assets Pricing Model
- Case Study Part 1 - Standard Deviation
Ex-Post - Key Absolute Measures
Sharpe Ratio
- Treynor Measure
- Jensen's Alpha
- Drawdown
- Case Study Part 2 - Absolute Measures
Ex-Post - Key Relative Measures
Tracking Error
- Information Ratio
Case Study Part 3: Relative Measures
- Questions and Close
Speaker
Paul has over 25 years asset management industry business consultancy and professional training experience. This has encompassed all three of the traditional 'Offices' - Front, Middle and Back/Investment Accounting - so he has a unique understanding of the inter-Office dependencies and data flows.
In recent years he has focused on the Middle Office and out of this has produced a set of comprehensive Training Workshops which cover the business requirements of Investment Performance, Equity/Fixed Interest Attribution and Ex-Post/Ex-Ante Risk. The modules embody a unique training approach, refined through his experience of working with users, operations, development and technical staff at all levels over the years. This approach includes the use of case studies which start from 'real, raw' market data, practical systems' tips and a sympathetic view of audience needs/pre-requisite experience in these potentially complex application areas.
Paul's cross-industry consultancy and training experience has encompassed more than a dozen major hands-on implementation projects involving organisations both large and small - such as BNP Paribas Securities Services, Swiss Re, AIMCo, Riyad and NCB Banks and AXA Wealth. He has designed and rolled out, across 6 of the 7 continents, a Middle Office Product Training Programme for a Global Software House involving both physical and virtual classrooms as delivery mediums.
Pre-arrival requirements. It is assumed that prospective attendees will have:
- A reasonable understanding of securities processing and client reporting, valuation reporting especially
- Average competency with MS Excel (2003 version as a minimum).
