International Investment Performance Measurement, Risk & Attribution Training Course: Investment Performance Reporting, Equity Attribution and Ex-Post Risk (Mar 23rd - Mar 25th, 2026)

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investment Performance Measurement, Risk & Attribution (Mar 23rd - Mar 25th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This is a comprehensive, hands-on business introduction to the concepts and application of Investment Performance Reporting, Equity Attribution and Ex-Post Risk. Although it includes brief coverage of Fixed Interest Attribution, Multi-Currency Attribution and Ex-Ante Risk, each of these more complex applications is given separate, dedicated one-day coverage in other workshops.



The workshop includes numerous case studies which work from raw data. It also includes coverage of the data management implications of Performance and Attribution implementations.



By attending this workshop you will gain an understanding of Performance, Attribution and Risk to allow you to follow through from Portfolio Valuation to Performance Report. In addition, you will be able to take the applications forward to 'get to the next stage' performance analysis, client reporting and user problem solving.



Investment Performance, Attribution and Risk are complex topics. Each includes concepts distinct from, for example, Investment Reporting, Accounting or Fund Pricing. Accordingly, a simple spreadsheet as a guide is made available for prospective attendees pre-workshop to attempt and gain initial familiarity with key concepts.



Key Topics Covered:



Day 1 - Performance Returns

Objectives and Scope

Middle Office' Environment

Portfolio Valuation to Performance Report

Evaluating Manager Performance - Options

Performance Attribution - Deconstructing the Value Add

Risk - Ranking Portfolios with Equal Performance

Performance Returns



Simple Returns - Absolute and Percentage

Definition, Source, Relevance of Performance Flows

Data and Signage Implications for Flows

Modified Dietz Methodology

Money and Time - Weighted Returns

Flow Weighting

Returns Period to Date

Sector and Portfolio - Level Returns

Review Distance - Learning Exercise

Consolidation Case Study: Daily Security and Cash Returns

Alternative Methodologies

Internal Rate of Return

Linked Internal Rate of Return

Bank Administration Institute

Annualised vs Cumulative Returns



Annualised and Cumulative Reporting Options

Annualising Cumulative Returns

Impact of Fees



Regulatory Requirements

System Implications

Storing Returns Both Gross and Net of Fees

Currency impact



Local, Currency and Base Returns

Algorithms

Deriving the Third Return

Benchmarking



Types of Benchmark

Relevant Benchmark

Excess Return

Arithmetic vs Geometric Comparison

Drifting

Price, Market Capitalisation and Equal Weighted Calculations

Case Study: Benchmark Creation from Indices

Contribution Analysis

Contribution as Position Weight * Position Return

Reconciliation - Total Contributions to Portfolio Return

Multi-Period Implications

GIPS



Overview of Global Investment Performance Standards

Self-Regulatory with Independent Verification

2020 Exposure Draft

Compliance - 'Musts' and 'Recommendations'

Day 1 Review, Questions and Close

Open Forum

Day 2 - Performance Attribution and Risk



Performance Attribution



Review of Day 1

Review of Performance Reporting

Attribution



Concepts

Equity Attribution

Fixed Interest Attribution

Workshop Focus on Equity Attribution

Equity Attribution - 'Top Down', Single Period



Deconstructing the Value Add

Brinson Additive Benchmark-Relative Methodology

Attribution Elements - 'Top Down' Approach

Single Currency Approach

Total of Elements Reconciliation to Excess Return

Geometric Alternative

'What if?' Analysis of Attribution Elements



Case Study Equity Attribution - Top Down

Equity Attribution - 'Bottom Up' Alternative, Single Period

Attribution Elements - 'Bottom Up' Approach

Extend Case Study Equity Attribution to Bottom Up Approach

Multi-Period Attribution

Bottom-Up Approach

Arithmetic vs Geometric Approach gives Variances

Attribution 'Smoothing' Removes Variances

Smoothing Algorithms

Case Study Attribution Smoothing: Frongello Algorithms

Introduction to Multi-Currency Attribution

Currency Attribution Element

Introduction to

'Naiive' Currency Attribution

'Full' Multi-Currency Attribution Options

Karnosky and Singer Methodology

Other



Transactions Based vs Holdings Based Attribution

Source of Residuals

Smoothing for Residuals

Risk



Concepts

Ex-Post Risk

Ex-Ante Risk

Workshop Focus on Ex-Post Risk

Statistical Concepts



Standard Deviation

Correlation

The Capital Assets Pricing Model

Case Study Part 1 - Standard Deviation

Ex-Post - Key Absolute Measures



Sharpe Ratio

Treynor Measure

Jensen's Alpha

Drawdown

Case Study Part 2 - Absolute Measures

Ex-Post - Key Relative Measures



Tracking Error

Information Ratio

Case Study Part 3: Relative Measures

Questions and Close

Speaker



Paul has over 25 years asset management industry business consultancy and professional training experience. This has encompassed all three of the traditional 'Offices' - Front, Middle and Back/Investment Accounting - so he has a unique understanding of the inter-Office dependencies and data flows.



In recent years he has focused on the Middle Office and out of this has produced a set of comprehensive Training Workshops which cover the business requirements of Investment Performance, Equity/Fixed Interest Attribution and Ex-Post/Ex-Ante Risk. The modules embody a unique training approach, refined through his experience of working with users, operations, development and technical staff at all levels over the years. This approach includes the use of case studies which start from 'real, raw' market data, practical systems' tips and a sympathetic view of audience needs/pre-requisite experience in these potentially complex application areas.



Paul's cross-industry consultancy and training experience has encompassed more than a dozen major hands-on implementation projects involving organisations both large and small - such as BNP Paribas Securities Services, Swiss Re, AIMCo, Riyad and NCB Banks and AXA Wealth. He has designed and rolled out, across 6 of the 7 continents, a Middle Office Product Training Programme for a Global Software House involving both physical and virtual classrooms as delivery mediums.

Pre-arrival requirements. It is assumed that prospective attendees will have:

A reasonable understanding of securities processing and client reporting, valuation reporting especially

Average competency with MS Excel (2003 version as a minimum).

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qnh4r0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.