NCS Engineers Acquires Houston-Based LightPoint Engineering, LLC and SpearPoint Engineering, LLC

PHOENIX, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCS Engineers (“NCS”) today announced that it is partnering with Houston-Based LightPoint Engineering, LLC and SpearPoint Engineering, LLC. NCS is a trusted nationwide leader in providing water, wastewater, and environmental engineering solutions for public and private sector clients across North America. The company’s commitment to technical expertise, client success, and sustainable outcomes drives every project it undertakes.

For nearly a decade, LightPoint Engineering and SpearPoint Engineering have been recognized as reliable partners in Texas infrastructure development, leveraging an innovative yet pragmatic results-oriented approach.

“We are thrilled to welcome LightPoint and SpearPoint Engineering into the NCS family,” said Ram Narasimhan, CEO of NCS. “Their talented team and quality reputation in the Houston area will enable us to deliver more innovative solutions and expand our presence in the rapidly growing Texas market.”

“For me, it has always been about the clients and our employees,” said Mike Mathena, President of LightPoint Engineering. “Partnering with NCS gives us access to more resources, including advanced water and wastewater treatment expertise and electrical, instrumentation and control capabilities.”

Jerry McCrorey, President of SpearPoint Engineering, added, “Having gotten to know the NCS team well during this process, it’s clear we share the same core values and work ethic. With their expertise, we can provide more solutions for our clients and create significant career growth opportunities for our employees.”

As a rapidly-growing provider of water and wastewater solutions, NCS is focused on strategically acquiring businesses in key markets to strengthen its national presence and attract top talent. To learn more about our M&A process, please contact us at swinchester@ncseng.com.

About NCS:

NCS Engineers is a water, wastewater, and environmental engineering firm serving public and private sector clients throughout the United States. With over 26 years of experience, NCS specializes in infrastructure design, regulatory compliance, modeling, SCADA systems, and construction management. To learn more, visit www.ncseng.com.

About LightPoint Engineering, LLC and SpearPoint Engineering, LLC:

Spear Point Engineering, LLC and LightPoint Engineering, LLC serve private developments and municipalities across Texas. These clients include commercial developments throughout the area, as well as private utility companies, Cities, and Utility Districts. Projects include water production and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; storm water and hydrology; and roadway design and rehabilitation, land development and mater planned communities.