Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Plug Power, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Plug Power, Inc., (“Plug Power” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PLUG) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between January 17, 2025 and November 13, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plug Power investors have until April 3, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants had materially overstated the likelihood that funds attributed to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Loan would ultimately become available to Plug Power, and/or that Plug Power would ultimately construct the hydrogen production facilities necessary to receive those funds; (2) as such, Plug Power was likely to pivot toward more modest projects with less commercial upside; and (3) as a result, Plug Power’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

